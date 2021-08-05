Iron Castings Market in Steel Industry | 40.28 million MT growth anticipated during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Gray Iron



Ductile Iron



Malleable Iron

End-user

Automobile



Industrial Machinery



Infrastructure And Construction Machines



Power



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the iron castings market in the steel industry include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Arconic Inc., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Iron Castings Market size

Iron Castings Market trends

Iron Castings Market industry analysis

The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The modernization of the foundry industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from aluminum will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the iron castings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iron castings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Arconic Inc.

Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

chamberlin Plc

Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

OSCO Industries Inc.

Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

