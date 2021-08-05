Iron Castings Market in Steel Industry | 40.28 million MT growth anticipated during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 05, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 40.28 million MT during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the iron castings market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth in the automobile segment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Iron Castings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Gray Iron
- Ductile Iron
- Malleable Iron
- End-user
- Automobile
- Industrial Machinery
- Infrastructure And Construction Machines
- Power
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the iron castings market in the steel industry include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Arconic Inc., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Iron Castings Market size
- Iron Castings Market trends
- Iron Castings Market industry analysis
The iron castings market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The modernization of the foundry industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from aluminum will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the iron castings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Iron Castings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist iron castings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the iron castings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the iron castings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iron castings market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Power - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Arconic Inc.
- Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.
- chamberlin Plc
- Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- OSCO Industries Inc.
- Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
