Iron Castings Market in Steel Industry | Growth in the automobile segment to boost market growth| Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global iron castings market as a part of the global steel market within the global metal & mining market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Iron Castings Market throughout the forecast period, Download the sample report.

Iron Castings Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Iron Castings Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, get a sample

report.

Iron Castings Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The Iron Castings Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Iron Castings Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the major vendors of the iron castings market in the steel industry include:

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Arconic Inc.

Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

chamberlin Plc

Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

OSCO Industries Inc.

Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings – Click here for a sample

now!

Key Market Dynamics-

The expansion of the automobile industry is one of the major factors propelling the iron castings market. Most engine parts, gears, bushings, suspension, brakes, steering, and crankshaft components are made of cast iron. Additionally, the tractor and heavy commercial vehicle markets are moving toward engines that produce greater horsepower, which is anticipated to increase the utilization of parts like cylinder blocks and cylinder heads and, as a result, increase the amount of cast iron consumed. Another factor boosting the iron castings market's growth during the projection period is the modernization of the foundry sector.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the Iron Castings

Market.

Related Reports

Steel Wire Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sheet Metal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Iron Castings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2020-2024 40.28 mn MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Arconic Inc., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., chamberlin Plc, Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd., Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV, Hitachi Metals Ltd., OSCO Industries Inc., Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Steel

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Gray iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 18: Gray iron - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Popular grades of gray iron

5.4 Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Ductile iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 21: Ductile iron - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 22: Popular grades of ductile iron

5.5 Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Malleable iron - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 24: Malleable iron - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Automobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 29: Automobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 31: Industrial machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 32: Types of casting used in sugar machinery



Exhibit 33: Types of casting used in printing machinery



Exhibit 34: Types of casting used in machine tools

6.5 Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Infrastructure and construction machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 36: Infrastructure and construction machines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 37: Types of casting used in infrastructure and construction machinery

6.6 Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 39: Power - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 41: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 43: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 44: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)



Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 48: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 49: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 50: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 51: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)

Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 56: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography (thousand MT)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 59: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 61: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Benton Foundry Inc.

Exhibit 64: Benton Foundry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Benton Foundry Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Benton Foundry Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 BMF GROUP

Exhibit 67: BMF GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 68: BMF GROUP - Product and service



Exhibit 69: BMF GROUP - Key offerings

11.5 Chamberlin Plc

Exhibit 70: Chamberlin Plc - Overview



Exhibit 71: Chamberlin Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Chamberlin Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Chamberlin Plc - Segment focus

11.6 Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Dandong Fuding Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Decatur Foundry Inc.

Exhibit 77: Decatur Foundry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Decatur Foundry Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Decatur Foundry Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Deeco Metals

Exhibit 80: Deeco Metals - Overview



Exhibit 81: Deeco Metals - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Deeco Metals - Key offerings

11.9 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 OSCO Industries Inc.

Exhibit 87: OSCO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: OSCO Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: OSCO Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 94: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio