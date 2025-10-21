Iron Culture Expands in New Jersey with Grand Opening of Flagship West Orange Gym

Adaptive reuse project transforms iconic 1950s bowling alley into state-of-the-art, 26,000-square-foot fitness destination

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Culture, the nationally recognized fitness brand known for blending strength training, artistry and community, today celebrated the grand opening of its newest gym in West Orange, N.J. The 26,000-square-foot facility – Iron Culture's third and largest New Jersey location – marks a major milestone in the brand's continued growth and its mission to redefine the modern gym experience.

Iron Culture today celebrated the grand opening of its newest gym in West Orange, N.J. Photo credit: Iron Culture Media Team

Located at the former Eagle Rock Lanes site, the new Iron Culture transforms a beloved midcentury bowling alley into one of the state's most distinctive fitness and wellness spaces. The project reflects both the resurgence of adaptive reuse developments across North Jersey and the community's ongoing investment in local revitalization.

"West Orange represents the next evolution of Iron Culture," said Arthur Imperatore, the owner of Iron Culture who launched the brand in 2019. "We set out to create more than just another gym – we built a space that honors its history while embodying the future of fitness. This location captures the energy, artistry and sense of belonging that define the Iron Culture experience."

Originally constructed in 1959 and operated as Eagle Rock Lanes until 2019, the building was reimagined through an extensive renovation led by Titan Construction Management of Fairfield, N.J. The adaptive reuse project retained the original structural integrity while completely upgrading all utilities, systems and finishes. The result is a sleek, spacious facility featuring a stunning, 182-foot clear-span wood truss system and 16-foot ceilings that celebrate the building's midcentury design roots (34 feet at the apex).

The new gym features more than 13,000 square feet of column-free, open training space and 6,500 square feet dedicated to locker rooms and amenities. Designed by U.K.-based architectural firm Zynk Design, the layout stresses precision and performance – integrating sculptural lighting, high-end metallic finishes and full-length mirrors that enhance visualization and focus.

The West Orange site's equipment was sourced from leading global manufacturers including Panatta, Prime, Atlantis, Newtech and Arsenal Strength, ensuring an elite experience for both seasoned athletes and newcomers.

Among the facility's signature elements is what Iron Culture calls "the world's foremost posing room" – a custom-lit, mirrored space designed for professional training, competition preparation and creative content production.

"In partnership with Arthur and his team, we took this midcentury bowling alley and completely reengineered it into a world-class training space, all while preserving its character and craftsmanship. In doing so, we also opened and completely restored the building's intricate bowstring trusses," said Cary Heller, partner and owner of Essex County, N.J.-based Sym Heller Development and Management, which owns the building. "It's a rare combination of design, engineering and culture coming together in one project, and we're excited to see foot traffic return to this hallowed ground."

Set back from nearby Eagle Rock Avenue and surrounded by the scenic views of Crystal Lake, the site spans 2.6 acres – providing a unique, elevated setting for Iron Culture's most ambitious project to date.

"Iron Culture's investment is a tremendous win for West Orange," said Dr. Ron Silikovitz, president of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce. "This project not only reenergizes a landmark property but also strengthens our local business community, bringing renewed energy, jobs and visibility to our town."

Founded six years ago, Iron Culture has quickly earned national attention for creating community-driven, visually stunning fitness environments that celebrate discipline, inclusivity and artistry. The West Orange location joins existing gyms in Cedar Knolls and North Bergen, with additional expansion plans already in motion.

"Iron Culture has never just been about lifting weights," Imperatore added. "It's about building strength – in body, mind and community. West Orange is proof of how far that vision can go, and it's only the beginning."

About Iron Culture

Founded in 2019 by Arthur Imperatore, Iron Culture is a nationally recognized fitness brand redefining the gym experience through the fusion of strength training, artistry and community. With locations in Cedar Knolls, North Bergen, and now West Orange, N.J., Iron Culture is known for its elite equipment, cutting-edge design and inclusive environment that promotes both physical and mental well-being. For more information visit www.ironculturegym.com or find the gym on Instagram (@ironculturenj).

SOURCE Iron Culture West Orange