Iron Eagle Capital Expands to Serve Growth-Stage Companies and Announces the Addition of Mike Giles as Managing Director

Suite of new capital advisory services include sell-side, buy-side, and capital markets advisory for healthy and growth-stage companies, in addition to full suite of services for distressed companies

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Eagle Capital, a boutique capital advisory firm founded by affiliate VRS Restructuring Services, today announced that it has expanded its service offerings beyond distressed situations to provide a full suite of capital advisory services to healthy and growth-stage companies. Iron Eagle will continue to differentiate itself in the market by offering hands-on industry expertise through its senior-level team of professionals with deep operational experience across a wide range of sectors, as well as its flexible fee structures with transaction fees tailored for lower and middle-market deals.

In connection with the expansion of services, Iron Eagle has appointed Mike Giles as Managing Director of Business Development. Giles has more than 20 years of experience as a successful private equity and debt investor, board member, corporate leader, and small-business owner. Prior to joining Iron Eagle, Giles founded Giles Growth Advisory, where he assisted companies in identifying and executing growth opportunities, optimizing strategies, and driving revenue through tailored business development consulting. Giles has served as an independent board member for numerous companies across a wide range of industries, including those in the technology and business services, industrials and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and renewable energy sectors.

"Our team has collaborated with Mike on several engagements over the past three years," said Jeffrey T. Varsalone, founder and Senior Managing Director of Iron Eagle and VRS Restructuring Services. "We were immediately impressed by Mike's business development mindset and ability to connect with entrepreneurs, management teams, and stakeholders across a wide range of industries. We are thrilled he has joined our team."

Giles previously served as a Managing Director of Originations at a multi-billion-dollar global alternative asset manager specializing in private credit and direct lending to middle-market companies. Prior to private credit, Giles served in key leadership positions at several rapidly growing companies. Giles began his career at Summit Partners, a venture capital and growth equity firm based in Boston. Giles graduated from Dartmouth College, where he earned a B.A. in Government.

Giles will also be serving as Managing Director of Business Development for Iron Eagle's affiliate, VRS Restructuring Services.

Media Contact:

Matthew Ball

[email protected]

SOURCE Iron Eagle Capital