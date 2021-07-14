Iron, Fabric Shaver, Power Bank - Take the Esino Go wherever you go!

Esino Go revolves around the 5,000 mAh battery handle, which is used to power various head attachments. Each one of our heads is engineered with cutting-edge technology. The goal of the Esino Go is not only to create a product that can do everything but also to redesign and enhance each appliance. The drive for innovativeness is shown primarily through the Esino Go Iron.

State-of-the-art ceramic plate that boosts heat conductivity

Max temperature of 300 degrees Fahrenheit!

Ready to iron in just two minutes

30 minutes of ironing on max heat

Having a small battery-powered device heat up to such a high temperature for a long duration of time is very difficult.

The fabric shaver attachment perfectly complements the iron, allowing you to cleanly shave off any nubs or pilling caused by the washer or by daily wear. The fabric shaver spins razor-sharp blades behind a safety screen to remove any lint, fuzz, pilling, and restore your clothes. Using the Esino Go will keep all of your clothes and fabric-covered items looking good as new!

The best part about the Esino Go is that there are endless possibilities! Esino is currently in the process of expanding the Esino Go product line to include a UV disinfectant light, an electric toothbrush, and an electric shaver. The battery pack handle, which doubles as a portable charger, connects each of these and any future modular heads to the Esino Go, making it the ultimate all-in-one product. Use the portable charger USB port to plug in any phone or gadget. Take the Esino Go wherever you go!

