Iron Fist Extractors, Leading Manufacturer of Hydrocarbon Extraction Systems Launches a New Online Store to Better Serve Growing Demand

WENATCHEE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Fist Extractors (IFE), a leading US-based manufacturer of closed-loop hydrocarbon extractors has launched a new website with an online store to better serve growing demand and existing clients.

Iron Fist Extractors specializes in industrial size closed-loop extraction systems that use hydrocarbon (butane or propane) solvents to extract cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis and hemp. IFE extraction systems are commonly used to produce popular concentrates, such as crude, wax, shatter, crumble, diamonds, and isolate.

Iron Fist Extractors uses only American steel and Swagelok valves, fittings, and gauges to ensure every component of each extraction system is of the highest quality. In addition, the EX-Series extraction systems fabricated by IFE either meet or exceed industry listed standards for ASME Section VIII, GMP, IFC 3904.4, NFPA 1: 38.6.1.5.6.1, 3-A Sanitary Standard, Class 1 Division 1, NSF, and UL21. EX-Series extraction systems are peer reviewed by third-party engineers and certified to be compliant with all regulatory requirements in all 50 States.

As the extraction industry continues to grow, IFE will remain focused on developing the highest quality extraction equipment and meeting our clients' needs.

Customers can now easily shop the closed loop hydrocarbon extractors, ancillary equipment, and parts on the new, easy to navigate website. For more information, visit: https://ironfistusa.com/

About the Company

Iron Fist Extractors was established in 2014. Since then, its extractors have been used to create award-winning extracts and concentrates. The business evolved from a need for safe and high-quality industrial-grade closed loop extraction equipment to yield consistent-quality extracts.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (877) 243-4201

Website: https://ironfistusa.com/

