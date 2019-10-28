"Iron Giants of Asphalt" Conquer Bristol Motor Speedway in its 2019 Bandit Bristol Battle Finale!

BRISTOL, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bandits capped off an impressive 2019 season at Bristol Motor Speedway! The largest event thus far in Bandit history saw a thunderous crowd backing the Bandit's all the way to the very end! The 2019 season featured 10 races, 9 feature winners and 4 new tracks along the way. Jon Lisenbee wrote history becoming the first ever Bandit Series feature winner at Bristol Motor Speedway. The series witnessed greatness; with Ricky "Rude" Proffitt capturing his third consecutive series championship, holding off Mark Noble by only 3 points, which was the closest points battle in Bandit history.

The season finale also saw the Fan Series Truck Show's continued growth and exposure it's been receiving within the trucking industry as 75+ big rigs were on display vying for the exclusive fan favorite vote winner and Bandit big rig pace truck. As word continues to travel throughout the country, we see more families joining us prior to the race with fun things available for all ages such as music, food trucks, bounce houses, games, vendors and some really cool rigs to check out! Trucking is again very cool!

Jason Johnson, General Manager of the Bandit Series, envisions even bigger plans for 2020 that will add more excitement to a track near you! "Fan support has increased bigtime this season and we can't be more thrilled to continue to build on this," said Johnson. "I enjoy watching our Bandit teams flourish and the way they connect with our fans is second to none."

Special thanks to Minimizer, Truck Boss Show, AirDog and Big'Uns for their continued support in making us the biggest thing in racing! As we begin planning for 2020, we are excited to bring on more key sponsors, introduce the Bandits to new tracks, all the while continuously growing our brand to all ages – making the Bandits a "must-see" event wherever we go. Thank you fans for riding with us on this journey – we can't wait to see what happens next!

The series returns big rig tractor truck racing to short tracks in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

