"Iron Giants of The Asphalt" invade Lake Erie Speedway!

Last year's event at Lake Erie Speedway saw Mike Morgan and Mackvader take the win. Will this be the first time this season where we see a back-to-back feature race winner – Ricky Rude? Or will Mike Morgan repeat his amazing run at this track as he did last year? The other Bandits may have something to say about that!

Jason Johnson, GM of the Bandit Big Rig Race Series, sees fan excitement building as the Lake Erie race approaches. "Fan support has just been incredible early on this season," said Johnson. "I still get a kick out of seeing people's faces as they watch big rigs actually racing out there - they just can't believe how intense the action can get - much less at speeds approaching 100mph on a short track."

Key sponsors for the Lake Erie race include: AirDog - will be giving away a diesel fuel system, JR Kays – will be on hand for driver recruiting & celebrating their 10-year anniversary, along with Regal Carriers – who are giving away a $2,000 Bandit seat!

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00 am, followed by the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00 pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers of the series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00 pm - green flag drops at 7:00 pm.

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

