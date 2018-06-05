Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant Names Kim Boerema Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant ("Iron Hill" or the "company"), a globally acclaimed and award-winning scratch kitchen and craft brewery, today announced a management and Board-level transition that will accelerate the company's growth trajectory throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Culinary veteran Kim Boerema has been named chief executive officer following the appointment of Kevin Finn to chairman of the board.

Mr. Finn, a co-founder of the company, has spent more than 20 years at the helm of Iron Hill. Under his leadership and that of co-founders Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill employs more than 1400 staff members, has operations in 14 locations, and is poised for further expansion. The three founders remain active in every aspect of the business, ensuring a fully integrated and authentic food and beer experience – from Tap to Table.

"I'm honored that our Board has entrusted me with the great responsibilities of chairmanship," said Mr. Finn, who will also lead the company's real estate ventures. "My time as president has been incredibly rewarding, but this is both the next logical step for me, and the right time to take it. Our foundation is strong, our processes and protocols sound, and our staff is the best in the business. I am genuinely proud of them and pleased to turn over day-to-day command to Kim, an outstanding leader whose business acumen, drive and operational knowledge foster success at every turn."

Mr. Boerema comes to Iron Hill from The California Pizza Kitchen ("CPK"), where he served as chief operating officer. Prior to his seven years at CPK, Mr. Boerema was a vice president of Texas Roadhouse, a regional vice president of Brinker International, and a general manager of Bennigan's. He is a seasoned executive with 32 years of leadership experience in the culinary industry. During that time he opened more than 200 restaurants across the country.

"I am privileged to become the CEO of Iron Hill," said Mr. Boerema. "For years I have been a fan of the brewery and restaurant, seeing firsthand the pride, artistry, effort and raw talent of its staff. There is attention to detail in every meal and beer, all made from scratch using the finest ingredients; care and precision with every plating and pour; and an insistence that absolute freshness is not an optional luxury, but a self-imposed demand by the men and women of Iron Hill so that every guest receives the best.

"As we move forward and continue our strategic expansion, I see great things ahead for our guests, staff and this company."

Iron Hill serves local communities, brews its own craft beers on-site, and offers a full food menu made from scratch daily. It prides itself on excellent service and direct engagement with the guest throughout the entire experience. Demonstrative of the company's aggressive expansion plans, Iron Hill opened its newest location in Delaware's Rehoboth Beach on May 24. This followed the award-wining group's Greenville, South Carolina opening on May 1.

About Iron Hill

Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 21-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery.

Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 14 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina. Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. For 21 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date. Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.

Locations

Newark, DE (147 East Main Street, 302-266-9000); Wilmington, DE (620 Justison Street, 302-472-2739); Media, PA (30 East State Street, 610-627-9000); West Chester, PA (3 West Gay Street, 610-738-9600); North Wales, PA (1460 Bethlehem Pike, 267-708-2000); Phoenixville, PA (130 East Bridge Street, 610-983-9333); Lancaster, PA (781 Harrisburg Pike, 717-291-9800); Maple Shade, NJ (124 East Kings Highway, 856-273-0300); Voorhees, NJ (13107 Town Center Boulevard, 856-545-9009); Chestnut Hill, PA (8400 Germantown Avenue, 215-948-5600); Ardmore, PA (60 Greenfield Avenue, 610-228-2280); and Huntingdon Valley, PA (785 Huntingdon Pike, 610-602-9255); Greenville, SC (741 Haywood Rd. 864-568-7009); Rehoboth, DE (19815 Coastal Highway. 302-260-8000) and two new locations opening in 2018, including: Philadelphia, PA and Hershey, PA.

14 locations in PA, DE, NJ and SC

www.ironhillbrewery.com

Twitter @ironhillbrewery

Instagram @ironhillbrewery

Contact:

Michael Hand

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

2502 W. Sixth Street | Wilmington, DE 19805

Phone: 302.660.4978 | email: 196573@email4pr.com

Lorraine Gimblett

Food Shelter PR

196573@email4pr.com

917.523.2327

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-hill-brewery-and-restaurant-names-kim-boerema-chief-executive-officer-300659471.html

SOURCE Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant