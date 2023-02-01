Iron Hill Brewery releases trio of big flavor IPAs

Autoplay, Kryptonic Haze and Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA round out new offerings available in PA, NJ and DE

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Hill Brewery is reimagining its 2023 packaged beer offering with a focus on year-round IPAs with big flavor.

New beers Autoplay, a Tropical American IPA, Kryptonic Haze, an Imperial Juicy IPA and Peaches and Cream, a Milkshake IPA are currently rolling out to store shelves in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Beer lovers can use Iron Hill's Beer Finder to locate the nearest convenient Iron Hill retailer. These beers will also be available at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant locations starting in February.

"New beers can often take a brewery years to develop," says Mark Edelson, Iron Hill Brewery co-founder and certified beer geek. "So releasing three at the beginning of the year is no small task. With 20 brewery locations, our team of award-winning brewers can make test batches simultaneously and compare notes. By the time an Iron Hill beer hits the shelves at your local retailer, you know that it has the fingerprints of some of the most decorated brewers in the country."

Refreshing and easy-to-drink, Autoplay Tropical American IPA's ripe guava, juicy peach and passion fruit flavors offer the perfect pairing for everything from casual dinners to music festivals to road trips and everything in between. At 5.6% ABV customers can hit play and keep them coming. Autoplay rounds out Iron Hill's core offering with a non-hazy option for those looking for a crisp, clean IPA.

Kryptonic Haze Imperial Juicy IPA (9% ABV) is a big beer with out-of-this-world flavor. A massive addition of American hops gives this beer an intense, juicy tropical fruit aroma and unique tropical flavor profile. With rave reviews from customers who got to taste early trial versions at several Iron Hill brewery locations, this is a market-driven evolution of their offering that will sit comfortably in the full beer portfolio.

Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA (7% ABV) is the first beer available this year in Iron Hill's new Milkshake IPA series. Highlighting familiar seasonal flavors, customers can expect nostalgia, comfort and a little decadence in every sip. Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA offers flavors of fresh peach, silky vanilla and warm graham cracker crust.

For more information about Iron Hill Brewery and its beers, visit IronHillBrewery.com .

