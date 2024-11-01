Iron Horse Vineyards Launches 2016 Stargazing Cuvée

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse is over the moon to introduce the latest star in our constellation of Sparkling Wines - 2016 Stargazing Cuvée, a vintage 2016 Brut LD that evokes the magic of drinking the stars.

The label, designed by Mark Berry, features a mesmerizing infrared image of the Horsehead Nebula, captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This stunning close-up reveals the sharpest details of the "horse's mane." The wine is tête de cuvée class, aged seven and a half years en tirage and freshly disgorged in October 2024.

Stargazing Cuvee - Magnum Bottle The first image (left) shows it in visible light, captured by the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope in November 2023. The middle image, from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, reveals its delicate structure in near infrared, usually hidden by dust. The final image, from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, is featured on our label.

As the third release in a collectible series, this limited-edition cuvée, available exclusively in magnum, is perfect for those who love to celebrate the beauty of the universe and the brilliance of Iron Horse's world-class bubbly.

This is a thrilling wine. The first pop of a bottle of Stargazing releases a spark of energy. The rising bubbles add anticipation. This bottle lifts the moment.

The Horsehead Nebula resides roughly 1,300 light-years away in the Orion constellation. One of the most iconic and recognizable objects in the night sky, it gets its name from its striking resemblance to a horse's head, which is clearly visible in silhouette against the bright background of glowing hydrogen gas with distant galaxies sprinkled in the background.

Iron Horse has a special connection to the Horsehead Nebula—beyond the obvious tie to our name. In 1999, we released a limited, numbered edition of etched jeroboams featuring the Nebula, celebrating the turn of the millennium.

About Iron Horse Vineyards

Iron Horse is one of the finest family-owned wine properties in the country and the top American-owned, luxury Sparkling Wine producer. The estate is a 260-acre reserve in Green Valley, part of the Russian River Valley, renowned for growing delicious, cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. 2024 marks the family's 48th vintage. Their wines have been served by seven consecutive presidential administrations.

