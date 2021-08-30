Iron Joc Signs Student-Athlete Star Braelon Allen as Brand Ambassador

In accordance with the new NCAA NIL (Name, Image and Likeness Policy), Braelon Allen joins Iron Joc as a brand ambassador. Allen's ability to power-through defenders and extend plays make him a perfect fit for Iron Joc, whose performance gear is designed to stomp out sweat and odor.

"As Wisconsin natives, our team has watched Braelon emerge as a high-profile prospect and college recruit, and {we} were extremely excited when Braelon chose the University of Wisconsin to continue his education and take his game to the next level," said Paul Hanson, Founder and CEO of Iron Joc. Hanson continued: "Braelon's work ethic on and off the field and dedication to his craft make him a perfect fit for the Iron Joc team, which includes legendary UW running back, Heisman Trophy Winner and College Football Hall of Famer Ron Dayne."



Iron Joc plans to feature Allen in their upcoming marketing efforts showcasing their ever-expanding lineup of performance gear, which uses exclusive Silver Ion Technology proven to eliminate 99.9% of all odor-causing bacteria. "I am excited to get started," said Allen. "I have pretty much worn, worked out, played, and sweated in every kind of gear you can imagine. My first impression of Iron Joc was, 'WOW!' The gear looks great, feels great, and no matter how much I push myself, it's stays odor free. It's a game changer."

