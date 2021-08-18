Iron-Leg's Inaugural Golf Outing Supports Prosthetic Hand For 9-Year-old

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron-Leg Corp., a new Lancaster County non-profit dedicated to helping kids access the prosthetic limbs they need to live fuller happier lives, is launching its Inaugural Golf Outing on Sept. 11, 2021 to raise money for its latest recipient.

Iron-Leg Corp. President Matt Millhouse and Vice President Sean Laukhuff said they plan to hold this event every year in their ongoing effort to "give kids a helping hand and a leg to stand on."

The first recipient will be a 9-year-old boy from York, PA named Shawn.

"Shawn was born without a right hand and currently has a bionic hand that has three buttons he uses to make his fingers work," said Matt. "We are working with "Unlimited Tomorrow," a prosthetic development company in upstate New York. They will scan his functioning hand, reverse it, and then 3D print his right hand to match with a desirable look and much more functionality."

The golf outing will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"We are hoping to raise approximately $20,000 to $30,000 to cover the costs of this young boy's hand," Sean said. "We will have a 38-foot by 20-foot American flag suspended approximately 140 feet from the ground. It will be held by two cranes to commemorate 9/11."

The event kicks off Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Highlands of Donegal, 650 Pinkerton Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. The cost of the event is $90 per golfer, which includes a golf cart, greens fees, non-alcoholic drinks, and dinner with a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and live music.

ABOUT IRON-LEG CORP.

Matt, a veteran of the US Marine Corps and US Air Force, currently serves in the Air National Guard and is the owner of Skywalker Electric and Light. His passion for helping kids in need of prosthetics came in 2012, when his son was born without a right leg.

Sean, who served in the National Guard from 1993 to 2005, has owned and operated the paintless dent repair company Dent-Tech in Manheim for more than 18 years. His passion for helping others began as an eight-year-old boy, when he watched his uncle organize Lancaster County's first "Make A Wish" Truck Convoy for a young boy whose last request was to ride in a truck.

When Matt and Sean decided to turn their collective passion into a non-profit dedicated to providing kids with prosthetics and associated services, they got assistance from longtime friend and fellow service member, Darren Hershock a veteran of the US Army who has worked as a defense contractor for 11 years.

For more information about Iron-Leg Corp. or the Golf Outing, visit IronLeg.org or call 717-344-6438.

