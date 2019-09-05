Iron Mountain Acquires Suppla's Business Process Outsourcing Unit, Expands Presence in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced the acquisition of Suppla's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit in Colombia, focused on information management, expanding Iron Mountain's presence to eight facilities in the growing markets of Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla. With this acquisition, Iron Mountain will manage an additional 90 customers with an inventory of 1.7 million cubic feet.

"This move significantly strengthens our presence in Colombia by enabling us to provide additional information and records management services to our existing and future customers," said Luiz Alves, Managing Director, Iron Mountain Latin America. "With an expanded footprint and increased staff, we can create more opportunity for customers and business partners across the region."

Business Process Outsourcing solutions in Suppla include records management and data governance offerings for regulated industries including healthcare and social services, financial services, government, education, communications and information technology sectors.

"With this acquisition we're reaffirming our commitment to providing customers across the globe with leading solutions for storing, protecting and managing their information and assets," said Ernest Cloutier, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Iron Mountain International. "This transaction is part of our strategy to scale our presence in Latin America where we have significant growth opportunities for our information management business."

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

