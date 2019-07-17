Iron Mountain and 451 Research Offer Insight into Unlocking and Monetizing Your Unstructured Data

BOSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated™ (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, and 451 Research, a leading technology research and advisory firm, will host a webinar on "Unlocking the Business Value of Unstructured Data with AI/ML" focused on the revenue generation and innovation opportunities within an organization's data that can be revealed through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The one-hour session will feature 451 Co-founder and Research Vice President Nick Patience and Anke Conzelmann, director of product management for Iron Mountain.

The vast amount of unstructured data that exists in organizations represents both a risk and a new set of opportunities. Until recently, that vast and growing set of data represented something to be tolerated at best, or feared at worst, given the risks inherent in ignoring the sensitive nature of some of the content. Now, with AI/ML-enabled solutions like Iron Mountain InSight, machine learning enables not only the classification and management of that data, but also the ability to create new revenue streams from previously dormant data.

Iron Mountain InSight combines Iron Mountain's content analytics, data management and information governance expertise with Google Cloud's Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable organizations to mine their data to uncover new revenue stream opportunities and cost savings. A cloud-native content services platform, Iron Mountain InSight uses ML and AI to automatically classify, extract and enrich physical and digital content. The solution is delivered as a subscription service to lower the cost of ownership, speed time to value and help organizations continue their digital transformation journey.

What: "Unlocking the Business Value of Unstructured Data with AI/ML" When: Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. ET Speakers: Anke Conzelmann, director of Product Management at Iron Mountain

Nick Patience, founder & research vice president, Software at 451 Research Overview: In this session, attendees will hear more about:

- The challenges and risks of too much data

- What AI/ML can do in solving these challenges

- How organizations can start their own AI/ML digital and data transformation journeys, featuring real-world use cases

To Register:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2005526/7AE975272313CBFF30B8122E49702C9E?partnerref=IronMountain

For more information on Iron Mountain InSight, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/insight.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated research and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more and connect with 451 Research on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Media Contact :

Christian T. Potts

Iron Mountain Incorporated

617-535-8721

christian.potts@ironmountain.com

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

