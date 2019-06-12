Iron Mountain Announces Early Adopters for First-of-Its Kind Renewable Power Data Center Solution

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced that The Boeing Company, Boston Medical Center, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs have joined the Early Adopter program for its Green Power Pass (GPP), a first-of-its-kind solution in the data center industry for organizations seeking a transparent, industry endorsed accounting process to validate that 100 percent of the power they use at Iron Mountain data centers is from qualifying renewable resources. These companies, along with GPP launch partners Akamai Technologies and Arizona State University, were recognized at the Sustainable Brands Conference in Detroit on June 6.

The use of third party data centers can represent a significant percentage of an organization's overall environmental footprint. Green Power Pass is the first solution of its kind in the data center industry to offer colocation customers of any size the benefits of renewable energy procured by the data center owner. It provides customers with standardized tool to meet their carbon reduction, green power and sustainability goals such as RE100, Science Based Carbon Targets, and CDP reporting.

The solution is built on an "open source" protocol introduced last year by an NGO/industry collaboration called the Future of Internet Power organized by Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) and supported by The Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA). Customers can rely on a transparent, industry endorsed accounting process validating that 100 percent of the power they use at Iron Mountain is from qualifying renewable resources. They receive an annual, audited certificate of attestation with full documentation on the source and chain-of-custody of the wind, solar or other renewable electricity associated with each facility. Iron Mountain also announced that Green Power Pass is now available to all colocation customers at every Iron Mountain data center across the globe.

"Iron Mountain's Green Power Pass is an exciting breakthrough for the data center industry, and a wonderful demonstration of the power of collaboration between industry and NGOs," said Miranda Ballentine CEO, Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance. "By being the first solution to come to market that uses the Future of Internet Power's Requirements for Supplier-Procured Renewable Energy, Iron Mountain is showing the way for data center customers to easily access the benefits of green electricity. Now all colocation and cloud customers of any size can be part of the movement to increase demand and help realize the goal of an internet powered by 100 percent renewable energy."

"This agreement with Iron Mountain's Green Power Pass program will offset the same amount of electricity that 4,100 homes would use in a year, with clean, renewable energy," said Beth Schryer, vice president of Boeing Facilities & Asset Management. "Becoming an early adopter of carbon emission reduction initiatives will help Boeing progress toward our 2025 environmental goals and help our efforts to reduce 25 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions at our work sites."

"As our data center business has grown, we recognized early on the importance of being able to measure and report on our energy usage and climate impacts," said Mark Kidd, executive vice president and general manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers. "From those learnings, we realized that we had an opportunity to help our customers apply the same level of insight and benefit from the advantages of renewable energy sourcing for their own measurement and reporting. And, because we developed Green Power Pass on industry standards, our customers can be assured that they have a credible, reliable and fully transparent resource that meets their own standards for reporting and renewable energy in their data center operations."

For more information on Iron Mountain data centers and the Green Power Pass, visit www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.

