Iron Mountain Announces Investment Conference Participation

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William L. Meaney, President & CEO will present at Nareit's REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 9:30 am ET. The link to the webcast is https://reitstream.com/reitweek2019/iron-mountain. The company will also participate in investor meetings during the conference on Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5.

In addition, the company will participate in Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 4. Stuart Brown, CFO, will present at 2:35 pm ET. The link to the webcast is http://wsw.com/webcast/baird55/irm/.

The presentation to be used for one-one and small group meetings during Nareit's REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference and Baird's Conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Presentations.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv Anjaneya Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations Greer.Aviv@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-2887 (617) 535-8577

