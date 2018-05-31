Iron Mountain Announces Investment Conference Participation and Provides Updated Investor Presentation

In addition, the company will participate in Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York on Wednesday, June 6. Stuart Brown, CFO, will present at 12:15 pm ET. The link to the webcast is http://wsw.com/webcast/baird51/irm/.

The presentation to be used for one-one and small group meetings during the REITWeek and Baird conferences will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under Events and Presentations. The presentation provides an update to the capital allocation framework to account for recent investments in data centers.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Melissa Marsden Anjaneya K. Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-8595 (617) 535-8577

