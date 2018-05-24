Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

News provided by

Iron Mountain Incorporated

16:20 ET

BOSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM /ASX: INM), the storage and information management company, declared a cash dividend of USD $0.5875 per share on the common stock and Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) of the company, payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2018.

The payable date for NYSE listed common stock holders will be July 2, 2018, and the payable date for ASX listed CDIs will be July 16, 2018. CDI holders will be paid in Australian dollars, and the conversion is expected to occur on July 2, 2018.

About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storagesecure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Melissa Marsden 

Anjaneya Singh, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 

Director, Investor Relations

melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com

anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-8595  

(617) 535-8577

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-declares-second-quarter-2018-dividend-300654346.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

Also from this source

May 02, 2018, 06:30 ET Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and...

Apr 26, 2018, 06:00 ET Iron Mountain Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

News provided by

Iron Mountain Incorporated

16:20 ET