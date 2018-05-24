The payable date for NYSE listed common stock holders will be July 2, 2018, and the payable date for ASX listed CDIs will be July 16, 2018. CDI holders will be paid in Australian dollars, and the conversion is expected to occur on July 2, 2018.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Melissa Marsden Anjaneya Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations melissa.marsden@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-8595 (617) 535-8577

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-declares-second-quarter-2018-dividend-300654346.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

