Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management company, declared a cash dividend of USD $0.611 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2019.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv Anjaneya Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations greer.aviv@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-2887 (617) 535-8577

SOURCE Iron Mountain

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

