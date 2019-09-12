Iron Mountain Delivers Four Megawatts of New Turn-Key Data Center Capacity in Europe

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management company, announced today it has completed development of nearly four megawatts of turn-key data center capacity in Amsterdam and London, adding 1.9 megawatts to both AMS-1 and LON-1, further strengthening Iron Mountain's data center platform in Europe. Including the land acquired in Frankfurt in early 2019, Iron Mountain has a growing presence in three of the top four European data center markets, supporting strong demand from both global and local customers.

Strategically located in the heart of Amsterdam, one of the world's largest network ecosystems, Iron Mountain's AMS-1 data center now has nearly 13 megawatts of capacity, with the ability to expand its campus footprint by more than 20 incremental megawatts. The expansion in Amsterdam includes the opening of a seventh data center hall in the AMS-1 facility, adding 1.9 megawatts of capacity, of which more than 50% was pre-leased, reflecting strong demand from both new and existing data center customers.

Located in the Slough Trading Estate, LON-1 is a highly-secure, purpose-built data center, with its existing capacity 100% occupied by one of the largest banking institutions in the world. The expansion in London includes the opening of a fourth data hall in the LON-1 facility, adding 1.9 megawatts of capacity, of which more than 20% was pre-leased, with an additional 3.8 megawatts of capacity held for future development.

"We are excited to deliver on the next phase of our global data center strategy and increase our IT capacity in critical European markets," said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers at Iron Mountain. "The growth of these campuses, coupled with our recently-announced Phoenix data center expansion, solidifies our position as a valued global data center platform provider. Our pre-lease activity in London and Amsterdam also demonstrates that we have the right approach, technical skills and relationships to serve as the trusted guardian of our customers' business assets, whether physical or digital."

"Growing AMS-1 and LON-1 will extend our ability to serve the demanding needs of new and existing customers in top European colocation markets," said Eric Boonstra, Vice President & GM Western Europe, Data Centers at Iron Mountain. "We are building upon our already strong EMEA data center offerings to provide even more flexible, scalable options for customers now and into the future."

Additional highlights from the Iron Mountain European data center footprint include:

Support for multiple use cases: hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/regional business continuity/disaster recovery and consolidation/migration in all campuses

Efficient hybrid-IT enablement: centralized access to hundreds of customers, clouds, carriers, and other IT services providers, making hybrid IT efficient, cost-effective and secure.

Network density: carrier-neutral campuses working with more than 63 native network providers, access to diverse meet-me rooms, and the ability to connect to multiple public-cloud on-ramps.

Energy efficiency: powered by 100% renewable energy.

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLAs.

Industry-leading compliance and security:

LON-1

















AMS-1
o SOC II (Type 2)

















o SOC 1
o SOC 3

















o PCI-DSS
o PCI-DSS

















o ISO27001
o ISO27001

















o ISO14001
o ISO50001

















o ISO9001
o ISO45001 (In Progress, slated for

completion Q4 2019)

















o ISO50001 (In Progress, slated for

completion Q4 2019)





















o AMS-IX

Iron Mountain's global data center platform consists of 14 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain's data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. For more information on Iron Mountain Data Centers, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.

