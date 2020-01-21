Iron Mountain Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated®, the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the third consecutive year. CEI is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Iron Mountain joins the ranks of over 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"One of Iron Mountain's core values is to build and promote an inclusive culture that encourages our employees to bring their whole, authentic selves into the workplace," said Emma Jeffries, chief people and diversity officer, Iron Mountain. "We benefit from the unique and different abilities, perspectives and backgrounds of our global employees - each of whom contribute to the diversity of thought and talent that help us innovate. We are very proud of this distinction for the third consecutive year and our CEI score is a reflection of our commitment to an inclusive environment where all of our employees can thrive."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "The companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it's also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage quality in Taiwan – businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1,059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Iron Mountain's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

