Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations

While companies in all industries struggle to address data privacy concerns, regulations like the GDPR elevate the need for them to manage privacy and records retention policies together. The GDPR, which becomes effective on May 25, is a legal framework that unifies data privacy laws across Europe and applies to organizations within and outside Europe that process or control the data of EU subjects.

To meet the complex challenges of the GDPR, organizations need a unified view of their legal retention obligations and their data processing activities to ensure compliance and reduce unnecessary data breach exposures. In addition, with the advent of more stringent regulations, they will need to demonstrate compliance, which can come from a strong and well-defined information governance program.

"Expanding volumes and sources of information and an ever-changing business and regulatory landscape are driving new complexities around information governance," said Holly Muscolino, IDC research vice president, Content Technologies and Document Workflow. "Access to current and combined retention and privacy policies, supported by effective technology, will help reduce this complexity and enable organizations to better meet regulatory and compliance requirements including privacy regulations. This is essential for content-centric workflows in the future workplace."

Iron Mountain meets these challenges by integrating data privacy into Policy Center Enterprise Edition, its records retention policy management platform. The cloud-based solution now delivers automated, up-to-date privacy and retention legal citations from around the world researched, curated and vetted by legal and privacy experts within individual industries and geographies. Using a clear and concise explanation of the requirements, organizations can proactively update their privacy policies and retention schedules via a browser interface and inform all employees of actionable rules for uniform implementation, removing one of the biggest barriers to achieving compliance.

In addition, Policy Center now includes tools to document critical information about business processes that contain personal data, enabling compliance with the record keeping requirements of the GDPR Article 30. Organizations can create visual maps that capture where personal data resides relative to business processes, who owns the data, and the applicable retention rules and privacy obligations. Using the maps, information management professionals can effectively respond to time-sensitive issues, such as data breaches, audits, litigation and requests made by individuals to access or erase their personal data (subject access and data erasure requests under the GDPR).

"Managing records and information effectively in changing regulatory environments is one of the most common challenges that all of our customers face," said Ray Aschenbach, senior vice president and GM of Information Governance and Digital Solutions, Iron Mountain. "These organizations, large and small, have long trusted us to help manage their information while also anticipating evolving regulations and requirements that can affect their information governance programs. Delivering an expanded platform that integrates data privacy policy with retention management underscores that trust and our commitment to provide technology-based solutions for our customers to better manage, govern and gain maximum value from their information."

In addition to enabling GDPR compliance, Policy Center Enterprise Edition provides the following benefits:

Compliance – Keep retention and privacy policy management connected, current and compliant with continuously updated requirements backed by expert, legal research along with expert advisory services;

– Keep retention and privacy policy management connected, current and compliant with continuously updated requirements backed by expert, legal research along with expert advisory services; Cost reduction – Confidently dispose of and pay to keep only information that is needed, reducing volumes and increasing ease of accessibility to information;

– Confidently dispose of and pay to keep only information that is needed, reducing volumes and increasing ease of accessibility to information; Risk reduction – Reduce risk of data breaches and regulatory fines by empowering information management and privacy professionals as well as employees to understand how to treat and how long to keep information;

Reduce risk of data breaches and regulatory fines by empowering information management and privacy professionals as well as employees to understand how to treat and how long to keep information; Improved accessibility – Quickly identify where personal information is located to respond to time-sensitive issues such as data breaches, subject access requests, data erasure requests, audits and litigation.

For more information on Policy Center, visit www.ironmountain.com/policycenter.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

