Iron Mountain Expands Data Services to Support Amazon Web Services

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in storage and information management services with more than 42,000 data management customers and 120 exabytes in storage, today announced an expansion to its Data Restoration and Migration Services (DRMS), offering customers seeking to migrate tape-based data into Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the expanded offering, companies will have the ability to modernize their data management strategy while maintaining high levels of security, access, and governance. In addition, Iron Mountain announced it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as a Select Technology Partner, enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey with AWS.

With DRMS, customers will have the ability to seamlessly migrate data stored on tape to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon S3 Glacier (S3 Glacier), or Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive (S3 Glacier Deep Archive) for long-term data retention and storage. Customers can work with Iron Mountain to develop an optimal strategy for migration of their tape-based data to multiple AWS storage classes, either on demand or via bulk transfer. Customers can leverage tape-based data, protected and managed by Iron Mountain for migration to AWS, to further build big-data, artificial intelligence/machine learning-powered applications and solutions.

Iron Mountain partners with customers to formulate a data strategy that helps save time and money and maximizes the value of tape-based data migrated to AWS. The expanded DRMS accelerates IT modernization, aligning to an organization's digital transformation initiative while providing data protection to meet with regulatory and compliance requirements.

"Bringing together DRMS and AWS delivers on our strategy to align our services with companies like AWS, bringing tremendous value to our mutual customers," said Tom Fetters, vice president and general manager, Data Protection, Iron Mountain. "As more organizations embrace cloud as part of their digital transformation journey, they seek partners who can help them solve the data protection, integration, migration, access and governance challenges they encounter along the way. Customers understand that their tapes continue to be an essential data source in this journey. Our expanded offering delivers compelling capabilities to AWS customers, leveraging Iron Mountain's proven experience and trusted expertise in helping store, secure, access, and derive value from their data."

To learn more about Iron Mountain's Data Restoration and Migration Services, which feature on-site or off-site support, data shuttle or network transfer options, and hosting within an Iron Mountain Data Center or storage environment of choice, visit www.ironmountain.com/resources/general-articles/t/the-path-to-aws-cloud-starts-with-data-restoration-and-migration-best-practices.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Media Contact :

Christian T. Potts

Iron Mountain Incorporated

617-535-8721

christian.potts@ironmountain.com

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

