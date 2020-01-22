Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, announced the tax treatment for all 2019 distributions on its common stock.

Record Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution Form 1099 Box 1a Form 1099

Box 1b Form 1099

Box 2a Form 1099

Box 2b Form 1099

Box 3 Form 1099

Box 5 Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Qualified

Taxable

Dividend(1) Total Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain(2) Return of

Capital Section

199A

Dividend(1) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) ($ per share) Dec 17, 2018 Jan 3, 2019 $0.611000 $0.362628 $0.027652 $0.089647 $0.025748 $0.158725 $0.334976 Mar 15, 2019 Apr 2, 2019 $0.611000 $0.362628 $0.027652 $0.089647 $0.025748 $0.158725 $0.334976 Jun 17, 2019 Jul 2, 2019 $0.611000 $0.362628 $0.027652 $0.089647 $0.025748 $0.158725 $0.334976 Sep 16, 2019 Oct 2, 2019 $0.611000 $0.362628 $0.027652 $0.089647 $0.025748 $0.158725 $0.334976 Totals

$2.444000 $1.450512 $0.110608 $0.358588 $0.102992 $0.634900 $1.339904

(1) Qualified Taxable Dividend and Section 199A Dividend are subsets of, and included in, Ordinary Taxable Dividend. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distribution.

If you held common stock of Iron Mountain in your name at any time during 2019, an IRS Form 1099-DIV will be provided to you by Computershare, Iron Mountain's transfer agent. If you held shares in "street name" during 2019, the IRS form provided by your bank, brokerage firm or nominee may report only the gross distributions paid to you. Therefore, you may need the information included in this press release to properly complete your federal tax return.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal treatment.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

