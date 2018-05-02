Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data

Organizations are applying digital capabilities to processes, products, and assets to improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer value, manage risk, and uncover new revenue opportunities. These digital transformation initiatives generate new types and sources of data increasingly targeted by malicious actors seeking to exploit the unique and highly valuable digital assets found in that data, especially medical and financial records. Today's attacks challenge organizations to find solutions with sufficient protection, full restoration and rapid recovery capabilities to prevent the potential loss of revenue and erosion in brand reputation and company trust. Taken together, these factors have led organizations to a data protection and recovery crossroads, where conventional backup and recovery approaches are insufficient in isolating critical digital assets and enabling restoration following a cyberattack.

"Cyberattacks, such as ransomware, continue to grow in frequency and complexity with our research showing that nearly one quarter of organizations have experienced some kind of unrecoverable data loss event, the worst-case scenario in data protection," said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. "Effective protection against these threats has placed a premium on an organization's ability to disconnect digital assets from networks, with the ability to remediate data in the event of attack. Iron Mountain's Iron Cloud CPR solution targets this critical need for cyberattack recovery, leveraging their deep data management experience and ability to protect valuable information."

Iron Cloud CPR enables organizations to recover from potentially destructive cyberattacks by isolating copies of essential data, disconnecting it from any network and placing it within Iron Mountain's highly secure data centers. Then, in the event of an attack or event that raises concern for the integrity of that data, customers can validate it using the Iron Cloud virtual cleanroom and quickly restore critical business operations. With Iron Cloud CPR, organizations can remain confident that they are ready to respond to the increased threats of the malicious business disruption events that deny confidence in the integrity and availability of their critical data.

In addition, Iron Cloud CPR includes a managed service for organizations using Dell EMC's Cyber Recovery for ransomware recovery. Hosted in Iron Mountain's data centers, Iron Cloud CPR for Dell EMC Cyber Recovery on Data Domain allows users to isolate critical data offsite for maximum protection against attack, leveraging a cloud-based monthly subscription model.

"There has likely never been a more precarious time in data security and protection than today," said Peter Allen, senior vice president and general manager, Data Management, Iron Mountain. "Efforts to compromise and steal data continue to become more complex and aggressive, requiring new approaches to both protect and restore data to stay ahead of these threats. By disconnecting from a network and storing it in our secure data centers, organizations can be sure that their data is both protected and available if they should suffer a cyberattack, and the cleanroom features enable rapid forensics and expert recovery in a safe environment. Iron Cloud CPR is the next step in our vision to leverage technology development and key partnerships to solve our customers' most pressing data management and access challenges, with the peace of mind and confidence that our reputation for trust and security delivers."

Iron Cloud CPR is part of the full portfolio of Iron Cloud data management services. Iron Cloud is a purpose-built, enterprise-class data management platform that delivers confidence in the integrity, availability and protection of digital assets, enabling organizations to mitigate risk, increase operational efficiency and drive value from data. With Iron Cloud, organizations can deploy a hybrid data management strategy for their multi-cloud environments with the appropriate cost, performance and security for each storage tier. Built using Virtustream's xStream Management Platform, the Iron Cloud platform offers excellent scalability, performance and resilience in servicing demand.

Iron Mountain will highlight Iron Cloud CPR, as well as the rest of its Iron Cloud portfolio and Data Center offerings, at Dell Technologies World (Booth 241) this week in Las Vegas. To learn more about Iron Mountain's Iron Cloud CPR, please visit www.ironmountain.com/ironcloudCPR.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

For More Information:

Owen Davis

Iron Mountain Incorporated

617-535-2807

owen.davis@ironmountain.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-introduces-iron-cloud-critical-protection-and-recovery-to-safeguard-high-value-data-300640594.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

