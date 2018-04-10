Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

The expanding use of video technology across sectors and industries -- from the use of body cameras in law enforcement to traffic cameras in transportation and high-definition video in healthcare and hospitality -- is driving an explosion in the volume of video data. At the same time, this expanded usage creates regulatory compliance and management challenges, driving up cost and complexity. With the advent of new video sources and technologies (like the Internet of Things, drone surveillance and high-definition cameras), this data and content threatens to outpace the capacity of on-premise solutions and strain IT budgets. In addition, this data has never been more valuable, offering opportunities for safety/security improvements as well as insights for innovation and new revenue. Taken together, these factors have organizations of all kinds seeking new ways to manage the volume and complexity of their video content.

"As organizations face the ongoing challenges of managing the rapid growth in all types of data, video adds yet another layer of cost and complexity," said Edwin Yuen, analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Against already strained resources, organizations are seeking solutions that address their current and often unknown future needs. Any solution needs to integrate as seamlessly as possible into their existing infrastructure investments, while being capable of addressing the unique needs of video content. Iron Mountain, with its deep experience in data management, has built a cloud solution that enables customers to effectively address this unique data management issue that will only become an increasing priority for organizations across sectors."

Designed to meet these unique demands, including heightened expectations for privacy and data integrity, Iron Cloud for Video enables organizations to scale video content management and access requirements without the upfront capital costs of buying additional on-premise video infrastructure. Employing an advanced network and security environment along with technology from Pivot3, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure, Iron Cloud for Video delivers high levels of performance and resiliency with security and availability, ensuring that growing volumes of video content are protected and accessible to meet business and compliance requirements. And, like the other offerings in the Iron Cloud platform, Iron Cloud for Video integrates with leading systems to support current and future technology investments, including commercial-grade video management systems and existing and emerging video use cases. Applications include law enforcement body cameras, airport/transportation security, loss prevention for the retail industry, remote healthcare treatment, and even for the use of municipal video of vehicle and pedestrian traffic patterns to inform "smart city" development.

"As organizations across sectors pursue the advantages of video capture and analysis, they're increasingly challenged to find ways to manage this content," said Peter Allen, senior vice president and general manager of Data Management, Iron Mountain. "The current practice of building expensive on-premises infrastructure and dedicating valuable resources to manage it is not sustainable. Our Iron Cloud for Video solution relieves the pressure of managing the growth and complexity of all this data while also helping to anticipate ever-changing regulatory requirements and data needs. Organizations can feel confident that their video content and data is protected and accessible with the high levels of security and integrity they need. We're excited to add this capability to our Iron Cloud platform, delivering on our vision to leverage technology development and strategic partnerships to meet our customers' most pressing data management and access challenges with the peace-of-mind that comes from Iron Mountain's track record for trust and security."

