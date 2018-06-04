Iron Mountain Publishes Fifth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Iron Mountain's 2017 corporate responsibility report provides an update on six key areas of focus: safety, environmental impact, data privacy, ethics and anti-corruption, customer impact and inclusion and diversity. Each of these received substantial focus, resulting in the following key achievements:

Recognition for Green Power efforts – The Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership ranked Iron Mountain as a top 20 corporate purchaser of wind and solar energy in the US, and awarded the company its 2017 Green Power Leadership award.

"A commitment to transparency, responsibility and empathy is personal for our employees, from the top down," said Ty Ondatje, senior vice president of Corporate Responsibility and chief diversity officer for Iron Mountain. "It brings out the best in all of Iron Mountain, which both benefits and fosters a deeper engagement with our customers, our employees and our communities. Our growing commitment to environmental and social responsibility lets our stakeholders see what we aspire to accomplish, and is an invitation become part of our journey."

Additionally, the report describes Iron Mountain's commitments to align its ESG goals with global platforms like the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. This will allow Iron Mountain to pursue its long-term ESG goals more aggressively by creating a culture of greater accountability. By the end of 2018, the company plans to announce absolute reductions in greenhouse gas emissions — setting science-based goals that align with the international Paris Climate Accord.

"As the guardian of customers' most important assets, trust is a key attribute of our company and the lodestar of our environmental, social and governance efforts around the world," said William Meaney, president and chief executive officer of Iron Mountain. "The trust our customers place in us drives our commitments to operating safely, ethically and responsibly around the world, improving our social and environmental impact and maximizing our efforts to protect the valuable data and assets of our company, our customers and our employees. At the five-year mark, I am proud of what we have accomplished as a company and, in preparing this report, I am humbled and energized by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Iron Mountain's Corporate Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Guidelines, a widely used standard that provides a framework for reporting and tracking progress. To read the report, visit Iron Mountain's corporate responsibility portal at http://www.ironmountain.com/About-Us/Corporate-Social-Responsibility.aspx.

