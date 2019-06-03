Iron Mountain Publishes Sixth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain® Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced the publication of the 2018 edition of its Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, now in its sixth annual edition, offers a comprehensive summary of the company's progress towards realizing its commitments to key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program goals across its global business portfolio. The full report is available for download on Iron Mountain's Corporate Social Responsibility portal.

In particular, the sixth edition gives an overview of two priority public commitments Iron Mountain made in June 2018:

RE100 Membership – Iron Mountain joined the RE100 Initiative, committing to source 100% of its electricity demand from renewable energy sources by 2050. Despite seeing electricity consumption significantly increase since 2016, due to the significant growth of its Data Center business, Iron Mountain increased the amount of renewable energy used across the company from 30% in 2017 to 69% in 2018; notably, that 69% usage rate includes a 100% utilization rate for Data Center operations worldwide in 2019.

Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Approval – Additionally, Iron Mountain announced its commitment to set an aggressive science-based target for carbon reduction by the end of 2019, in accordance with goals for decarbonizing its operations worldwide, and in line with the global goals of the Paris Climate Accord. This commitment was recognized and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which helps companies determine how much they must cut emissions to do their part to address climate change, to calculate and approve a reduction in carbon from current levels.

Along with those public commitments, this year's edition of Iron Mountain's Corporate Responsibility Report offers updates on several priority areas of the company's ESG focus, including environmental impact measurements; employee safety metrics; data privacy best practices; training on, and awareness of, ethics and anti-corruption matters; innovating on solutions that deliver positive customer impacts; and inclusion and diversity. These areas each produced impactful results, including:

Reductions in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions – Year over year (2017 to 2018), Iron Mountain significantly reduced its GHG emissions by 41%, a result of its continued commitment to adopting and utilizing energy from sustainable and renewable sources across its operating portfolio. Of note, Iron Mountain utilized 607,749 megawatt hours of renewable energy in 2018, an increase of 497,103 megawatt hours over 2017 levels.

Employee safety improvements - In 2018, Iron Mountain achieved an enterprise-wide TRIR (Total Recordable Incident Rate, a standard measurement used by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to assess a business' safety performance) of 1.5, outperforming a target of 1.74.

Lastly, Iron Mountain continued its journey towards helping its Data Center customers better understand their energy impacts with the launch of Green Power Pass, an industry-endorsed, fully-transparent option for companies that wish to claim greenhouse gas or CO2 reductions with the green power they consume at Iron Mountain data centers. Green Power Pass (GPP) allows Iron Mountain's customers to certify that 100% of the energy they use at Iron Mountain Data Centers comes from renewable sources, helping them to avoid complex carbon offsetting or renewable credit processes to meet their own sustainability targets.

"Thanks to the dedication of our people at Iron Mountain, our progress and continued focus on ESG is increasingly integrated into the way we do business," said William L. Meaney, president and chief executive officer, Iron Mountain. "This edition of our Corporate Responsibility Report, our sixth year of ESG reporting, shows the progress we've made. While we're proud to recognize these achievements, we understand that the expectations of our customers, shareholders, current and prospective employees and the general public continue to rise. Our achievements and those expectations inspire us to meet the challenges ahead for our company, our industry and the world in which we operate."

Iron Mountain's Corporate Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Guidelines, a widely used standard that provides a framework for reporting and tracking progress. To read the report, visit Iron Mountain's corporate responsibility portal at http://www.ironmountain.com/About-Us/Corporate-Social-Responsibility.aspx.

