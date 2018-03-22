Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services

Founded in 1990 by Jacobs and Todd Herman, Artex offers fine art transportation, storage, crating/packing, and collection management to museum, gallery, private and commercial clients. The acquisition will enhance Crozier's Museum & Institutional offering, combining the company's reputation for client service and art handling/logistical excellence with Artex's unique museum services capability. This offering will include a consulting division that manages large moves; conservation specialists; a fleet of climate-controlled vehicles and an optimized logistics routing process; state-of-the-art and high-security storage warehouses; and five crate production facilities. Taken together, the combined capabilities will allow Crozier to meet the needs of the institutional segment of the fine art world.

In addition to the Artex acquisition, Crozier also announced the appointment of Tom Hale as senior vice president and general manager, responsible for Crozier's North American operations including sales, marketing, IT and human resources, as well as overall operations and client satisfaction. Hale joins Crozier from Lisson Gallery in London and New York, one of the most influential and longest-running international contemporary art galleries in the world, where he served as global commercial director. Prior to that, he was vice president of Sales and Development for UOVO, and worked at London's White Cube Gallery and art services firm Momart.

"The acquisition of Artex solidifies Crozier's position as the leading fine arts service provider in North America," said Ted MacLean, executive vice president, Iron Mountain. "Bringing these two best-in-class organizations together gives us a strong network that enables us to service clients across all major art markets in the US, leveraging the Crozier and Artex brands and reputation for museum-class services."

Acquired by Iron Mountain in late 2015, Crozier advances the company's strategy to grow adjacent businesses with its promise of serving as the trusted guardian of its customers' most precious assets.

About Crozier Fine Arts

Based in New York, Crozier Fine Arts is an industry-leader in art storage and an advocate for worldwide commercial standards. A component of the Adjacent Businesses segment within Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), Crozier Fine Arts provides services that support the art management lifecycle, from initial purchase to final sale; including secure storage, climate-controlled vaults, viewing areas, consultation, installation and project management services, and international shipping capabilities for art industry professionals and collectors all over the world. For more information, visit www.crozierarts.com.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

