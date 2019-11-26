Iron Mountain to Participate in Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William Meaney, President & CEO will present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference at the Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. MT.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through March 3, 2020. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

