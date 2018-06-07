Iron Mountain to Participate in Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

BOSTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William Meaney, President & CEO will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA on Monday June 11, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through September 11, 2018. The link to the webcast is http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel11/irm/.