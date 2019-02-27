Iron Mountain to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference (Presentation time change)

BOSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William Meaney, President & CEO will present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through June 1, 2019. The link to the webcast is http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/98307500618.cfm

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv Anjaneya Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations greer.aviv@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-2887 (617) 535-8577

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

