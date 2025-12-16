Iron Oak Energy Solutions Doubles Eagle Ford Shale Capacity with Acquisition of Superior Silica Sands LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Oak Energy Solutions LLC ("Iron Oak Energy" or the "Company"), a leading diversified proppant supplier, today announced the acquisition of Superior Silica Sands LLC ("Superior Silica") in an all-stock transaction, expanding its presence in the Eagle Ford Shale and strengthening its position as a premier supplier of high-quality frac sand.

The Superior Silica facility adds over three million tons per year of production capacity to Iron Oak Energy's portfolio and is strategically located east of the Company's existing plants, providing complementary coverage across the full extent of the basin.

With the consummation of the Superior Silica transaction, Iron Oak Energy's third completed acquisition in 2025, the Company continues to expand and strengthen its operational network. With this acquisition, Iron Oak Energy now operates three production sites across the Eagle Ford basin with more than six million tons per year of production capacity. As the largest frac sand supplier in the Eagle Ford, the geographic diversity and production capacity enhance Iron Oak Energy's ability to meet increasing proppant demand from customers across both the natural gas and oil windows of the basin.

"This acquisition delivers significant operational flexibility to our position in the second largest oil and gas shale play in North America," said Michael Segura, Chief Executive Officer and President of Iron Oak Energy. "The addition of the Superior Silica facility creates a highly complementary footprint that enhances our supply reliability and elevates our customer service in the Eagle Ford."

While the acquired assets primarily serve the oil and gas sector, they also provide construction, sports, and other sand, broadening Iron Oak's commercial reach beyond energy in local markets.

"This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for our company, employees, and customers," said Scott Waughtal, Chief Executive Officer of Superior Silica Sands. "We look forward to working with the Iron Oak Energy team to realize the benefits of the combined platform."

With the Superior Silica acquisition, Iron Oak Energy's total annual production capacity increases to ~40 million tons, serving both oil and natural gas basins. In addition to its Eagle Ford Shale assets, Iron Oak Energy operates five large-scale facilities in the Permian Basin and three premier Northern White sand facilities.

About Iron Oak Energy Solutions LLC

Iron Oak Energy is a leading diversified proppant provider in North America with eleven active production facilities and the capability to supply every major shale basin across North America. The Company provides in-basin sand to operators from strategically positioned facilities in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale and supplies premium northern white sand to operators primarily in the Marcellus, Utica, Bakken, and DJ Basins through an expansive terminal distribution network. The Company is privately held and is backed by Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P., Golden Gate Capital, NGP, and High Roller Group. Iron Oak Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.ironoakenergy.com.

About Superior Silica Sands

Superior Silica Sands is a Texas-based mining company and a leading provider of proppant to the Eagle Ford Shale, as well as high-quality sand solutions for the industrial, construction, and sports sectors across South Texas and the surrounding region. The company's San Antonio mining facility includes two distinct, state-of-the-art plants: the Frac Sand plant and the Industrials plant. Superior Silica Sands is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit www.sssand.com.

