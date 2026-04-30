Iron Oak Reserve Debuts 1-4+ Acre Homesites from $49,900 Near Texas A&M

May 2–3 Land Sale: Save up to $40,000 on wooded homesites with city water near College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Oak Reserve, a premier large acreage ranch community located in the heart of Texas just 25 minutes from College Station and Lake Bryan, will host its May Land Sale May 2–3, 2026, featuring a new release of 1 to 4+ acre estate homesites.

Explore the beauty of Iron Oak Reserve

Centrally positioned between Houston (approximately 90 minutes), Austin (2 hours), and Dallas (under 3 hours), Iron Oak Reserve offers a rare combination of peaceful country living and convenient access to major metropolitan areas—making it ideal for both full-time living and long-term investment. Located near Texas A&M University, the community provides access to the vibrant energy of College Station, known for its SEC athletics, cultural events, and diverse dining and entertainment scene.

Offered by Lone Star Land Partners, an affiliate of National Land Partners, this limited release provides buyers an opportunity to secure heavily wooded homesites with scenic views, modern infrastructure, and exceptional below-market pricing. During the event, buyers can save $20,000 to $40,000, with 1-acre homesites from $49,900 (regularly $69,900) and 4-acre homesites from $99,900 (regularly $139,900).

"Iron Oak Reserve reflects our core mission—delivering more than just land, but a lifestyle rooted in both privacy and accessibility," said Nick Shumard, Sales Manager of Lone Star Land Partners. "Opportunities of this caliber near Texas A&M and within reach of major metros are becoming increasingly rare in today's market." To learn more or schedule a private tour, call (877) 888-0343 or visit www.IronOakReserve.com.

Central Texas Living Near Texas A&M and Lake Bryan

Iron Oak Reserve offers more than just land—it provides access to one of Texas' most recognized college towns. Located just 25 minutes from College Station, home to Texas A&M University, residents can enjoy game days at Kyle Field, local festivals, live music, and a thriving dining scene that blends small-town charm with big-city energy. Nearby Bryan adds to the appeal with a historic downtown, local shops, farmers markets, and a growing arts and culture scene.

Just minutes away, Lake Bryan offers more than 800 acres of outdoor recreation, including boating, fishing, kayaking, and year-round events—creating a lifestyle that is both vibrant and relaxed.

A Lifestyle Defined by Flexibility, Access, and Opportunity

Iron Oak Reserve reflects the growing appeal of Central Texas land ownership, where flexibility and long-term potential matter as much as location. Whether building a custom estate, weekend retreat, or future investment, buyers have the freedom to build on their own timeline—without the constraints of traditional communities.

Property highlights include:

Heavily wooded homesites ranging from 1 to 4+ acres

Spectacular 5-mile long-range views

Magnificent, mature oak trees throughout the community

Gated entrance for privacy and security

for privacy and security Paved city streets and CITY WATER

and Electric and high-speed fiber optic internet

and Just minutes from everyday essentials including groceries, gas, and pharmacies

Prime location only 25 minutes from College Station and Lake Bryan

Centrally located with easy access to Houston, Austin, and Dallas

Buy now, build later with no required timeframe

Choose your own builder

Excellent bank financing available

Unlike many rural properties, Iron Oak Reserve offers the rare advantage of city water, paved roads, and modern utilities—features increasingly difficult to find in comparable acreage communities, especially at this price point. Combined with build-ready homesites and accessible infrastructure, the property delivers both immediate usability and long-term value.

"Buyers today are looking for more than just land—they're looking for a place where they can build something meaningful," Shumard added. "Iron Oak Reserve offers the freedom and infrastructure to make that possible."

Event Details

The May Land Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 2–3, 2026, with tours available by private appointment. Homesites will be released on a first-come, first-served basis with limited-time savings available. Prospective buyers are encouraged to schedule a tour by calling (877) 888-0343 or visiting www.IronOakReserve.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company has established a strong reputation for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value. Through a commitment to transparency, customer service, and operational excellence, National Land Partners has become one of the largest and most respected land companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About Lone Star Land Partners

Lone Star Land Partners is a premier Texas land developer and a proud affiliate of National Land Partners, focused on delivering high-quality acreage communities across Texas. The company is committed to excellence in every aspect of the land buying experience, providing knowledgeable Land Consultants who help customers find properties aligned with their lifestyle and vision. With thousands of five-star reviews and a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, Lone Star Land Partners places a high value on building lasting relationships.

For more information, visit www.LoneStarLandPartners.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners