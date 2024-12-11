Iron Ore Market: 89% of Growth to Originate from APAC, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global iron ore market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.5 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global iron ore market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Fines, Pellets, Lump, and HBI/DRI), Source (Surface mining and Underground mining), and Geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Anglo American plc, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas Iron Pty Ltd., BCI Minerals Ltd., BHP Group plc, China Hanking Holdings Ltd., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., Eurasian Resources Group Sarl, Ferrexpo Plc, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., GFG Alliance, KIOCL Ltd., Luossavaara Kiirunavaara AB, Metinvest BV, Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd., Mount Gibson Iron Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., and Vale SA, Anglo American; Ansteel Group Corporation Limited; ArcelorMittal; BHP; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.; EVRAZ plc; Fortescue Metals Group Ltd; HBIS Group; LKAB; Metalloinvest MC LLC; Rio Tinto; Vale Regions Covered APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 89%. To the growth of the global market. The Iron Ore Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The iron ore market in APAC is anticipated to expand due to the rising demand for steel in the region. This demand is driven by industrialization and infrastructure development projects in countries like Indonesia, South Korea, and India. Notably, Indonesia has announced a USD430 billion investment in infrastructure by 2024. Several industrial, commercial, and residential projects are underway in these countries, fueling the need for iron ore. Additionally, increasing government initiatives to boost steel production will further boost the demand for iron ore in APAC during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Fines

1.2 Pellets

1.3 Lump

1.4 HBI/DRI Source 2.1 Surface mining

2.2 Underground mining Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 South America

3.4 North America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Iron ore fines are crushed forms of iron ore used in the production of sinter, a material essential for ironmaking in blast furnaces. Fines are mixed with a binder like clay and sometimes flux such as limestone during the sintering process. The advantage of using fines is their ability to be blended for optimal iron concentration and reduced contaminants. In the sintering process, fines are combined with coke breeze, limestone, and recycled sinter particles, enhancing blast furnace permeability for efficient iron production. Globally, iron ore fines are exported and traded for use in steel production, driving the growth of the iron ore fines market.

Research Analysis

Iron ore is a crucial nonrenewable resource found primarily in the Earth's crust, predominantly as minerals such as hematite, magnetite, and goethite. These minerals contain metal iron, which is an essential component of steel, a versatile material with numerous industrial applications. Steel is used extensively in construction, manufacturing cars, and producing various appliances. Sedimentary rocks, including iron-rich formations, are the primary sources of iron ore. The mining and processing of iron ore involve extracting the ore from the ground and separating the iron minerals from other impurities. The resulting iron ore is then smelted to produce molten iron, which is used to create steel. Other elements, such as tungsten, manganese, nickel, vanadium, and chromium, are often found in iron ore deposits and can be extracted as by-products. The demand for iron ore is driven by the need for steel in various industries, including construction, automotive manufacturing, and residential and commercial building projects. Steel is used to create frames, panels, doors, engine blocks, gears, suspensions, and other components for cars, as well as hot-rolled steel for construction purposes.

Market Overview

Iron ore is a crucial nonrenewable resource found in the Earth's crust, primarily in the form of minerals such as Hematite, Magnetite, Goethite, Limonite, Siderite, and others. These minerals contain iron compounds that are essential for producing steel, a key material for construction, automotive industry, transportation, and various industrial applications. Iron ore comes in different forms, including lumps, pellets, and fines. Mining practices extract this resource from deposits, often located in sedimentary rocks or irregular iron nodules. The mining process involves equipment expenditures and can lead to environmental problems, such as waste materials, tailings, acid mine drainage, and airborne dust. Steel, derived from iron ore, is used in various industries, including building, car manufacturing, infrastructure, and more. It is a vital component in car bodies, trucks, and vehicles, contributing to their durability and strength. The automotive industry and transportation sector heavily rely on iron ore for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. Iron ore is also used in various industrial applications, such as pigment iron for paints, structural steel for buildings, bridges, and infrastructure, and in various manufacturing processes. Additionally, iron ore is used in the production of various other materials, such as tungsten, manganese, nickel, vanadium, and chromium. The demand for iron ore is high due to its extensive use in various industries. Consumers, including the construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, drive the market for iron ore. The mining and production of iron ore involve various processes, including sintering, pelletizing, and smelting, using equipment such as sinter facilities, blast furnaces, and steel mills. The iron and steel industry is a significant contributor to CO2 emissions, making it essential to focus on energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources. The industry is also exploring the use of hydrogen gas, steam oxidation, and other cleaner production methods to reduce its environmental footprint. Iron ore is used in various industries, including oil drilling rigs, catalyst industries, hydrogen gas production, and even in the production of iron oxide-based paints, UV radiation absorbers, and various consumer products like packaged food items and beverages. It is also used as a shield against radiation, in healing stones, and as gems. The mining and production of iron ore involve various challenges, including the handling of heavy media separation, ballast, and impurities. Foundries use iron ore in various manufacturing purposes, while energy storage and iron catalyst industries use it in their processes. Sinter plants and blast furnaces are essential components in the production of lump iron ore and iron ore fines, which are used in steel mills for manufacturing purposes. In conclusion, iron ore is a vital resource with extensive applications in various industries, from construction and automotive to manufacturing and consumer goods. Its production and use involve various processes, challenges, and environmental considerations. The industry's focus on productivity, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable energy sources will continue to shape its future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Anglo American;

11.2 Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

11.3 ArcelorMittal

11.4 BHP

11.5 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

11.6 EVRAZ plc

11.7 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

11.8 HBIS Group

11.9 LKAB

11.10 Metalloinvest MC LLC

11.11 Rio Tinto

11.12 Vale

12 Appendix

