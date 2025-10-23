SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Lacrosse League (NLL) team San Diego Seals announced their seventh consecutive partnership with Iron Orr Fitness as their official strength and conditioning provider for the upcoming season.

Since the Seals entered the league Iron Orr Fitness has served as the team's physical development foundation by creating specialized training systems which made the team one of the most athletic and resilient in the NLL. The renewed partnership demonstrates the strong bond between these organizations due to their shared dedication to excellence and desire to secure a championship for the great city of San Diego.

The partnership between Iron Orr Fitness and the San Diego Seals includes full-season training programs as well as off-season conditioning sessions and preseason preparation and injury prevention strategies and dietary advice. The expert team at Iron Orr Fitness under founder Justin Orr creates individualized athletic programs through scientific data analysis to enhance NLL player performance and recovery by developing explosive power and agility and building endurance for the demanding league schedule.

The San Diego Seals organization views the partnership with Iron Orr Fitness as essential for building a championship team because it delivers both stability and superior performance. The team at Iron Orr Fitness stands as the best in their field. The team's commitment to athletic performance excellence combined with their advanced training methods enables our athletes to gain a yearly competitive edge. The team remains excited to develop this partnership while working toward winning the NLL Cup. In the words of Adam Boettger, VP of sales, "Iron Orr Fitness has been a core partner of the San Diego Seals since our inaugural season. Their unwavering commitment is instrumental in our efforts to bring a championship to San Diego."

Justin Orr from Iron Orr Fitness expressed his excitement about the extended partnership with the San Diego Seals for the upcoming season, "The Seals organization stands as a world-class organization because of their outstanding ownership group, front office, coaching staff and their exceptional athletes who play on the floor. The franchise demonstrates exceptional dedication to excellence and community service which makes it an honor to work with them."

About Iron Orr Fitness

Justin Orr established Iron Orr Fitness as a leading athletic performance center and personal training facility in San Diego California. Iron Orr Fitness's San Diego personal training services deliver customized fitness solutions that produce results for athletes and business professionals and people who want to achieve better health outcomes. The company uses scientific methods and personalized training plans and dedicated support and injury prevention to help clients reach their highest physical potential.

About the San Diego Seals

The San Diego Seals operate as a National Lacrosse League (NLL) professional box lacrosse team which holds the title of largest and most successful professional lacrosse league worldwide. The team began its operations at Pechanga Arena San Diego for the 2018-19 season. The San Diego Seals have established themselves as a community-supported sports team through their high-intensity games and enthusiastic fan base which has made them a staple in San Diego sports.

