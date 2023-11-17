Iron Peak Sports & Events Launches New Pickleball Opportunities

News provided by

Iron Peak Sports & Events

17 Nov, 2023, 21:00 ET

Sports Facility Offers Pickleball Fans True Court Experience

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Peak Sports & Events is proud to announce that it has added pickleball to its lineup. The Hillsborough, New Jersey, sports facility now has four top-of-the-line indoor Pickleball courts courtesy of True Court. These cutting-edge courts provide an unparalleled playing experience for players of all skill levels.

Iron Peak offers an inviting and exciting atmosphere for players, from seasoned picklers to those just starting out. To celebrate the launch of its new pickleball offering, Iron Peak will be offering a promotional Trial membership through December 31, 2023. Simply sign up with Iron Peak through Court Reserve. Trial members will be able to experience the spectacular new courts from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Our Iron Peak non-promotional memberships offered fall into two categories: basic and premier. Both membership tiers include discounted guest fees, priority advanced reservable court space, and a welcome gift bag. Premier members can take advantage of playing times Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With these newly installed pickleball courts, Iron Peak Sports & Events invites everyone to experience the thrill of the sport like never before. For more information, click here.

About Iron Peak Sports & Events

Iron Peak Sports & Events is a state-of-the-art sports and events destination in Hillsborough, New Jersey. From sports competitions and programming to corporate meetings, this unique facility provides an atmosphere of fun and purpose, while facilitating incredible guest experiences for the local and regional communities. Iron Peak Sports & Events is a bold space for every champion. Iron Peak Sports & Events is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Kelly Clutter
9087582739

SOURCE Iron Peak Sports & Events

