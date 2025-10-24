Iron Software Launches $10,000 Developer Writing Contest as Federal Agencies Adopt .NET Solutions for C# Create PDF Workflows

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Software has announced the IronPDF Developer Writing Contest, offering $10,000 in cash and prizes to .NET developers who share real-world tutorials and insights on how they use C# to create a PDF in production environments. The initiative celebrates innovation within the developer community and highlights Iron Software's ongoing commitment to supporting the .NET ecosystem as government and enterprise demand for digital documentation continues to accelerate.

This announcement follows new progress from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which reported that 71% of U.S. federal agencies now manage their permanent records electronically. According to an August 2025 Federal News Network report, agencies are increasingly using modern .NET tools like IronPDF to use C# to create a PDF from HTML templates and structured data — ensuring their records remain compliant, accessible, and secure across long-term retention systems.

"This is a benchmark year," said William Fischer, NARA's Acting Chief Records Officer. "Agencies have made extraordinary progress over the last decade, especially over the last five to seven years, in making this transition to electronic records."

Driving Federal Digitization: How Agencies use C# to create PDF with IronPDF

As records evolve beyond paper and static formats, agencies need tools that allow them to use C# to create a PDF seamlessly while maintaining data integrity and visual consistency. IronPDF provides developers with the flexibility to generate pixel-perfect PDF files directly from HTML, spreadsheets, or database content — with built-in options for adding headers, watermarks, page numbering, metadata, and digital signatures.

By integrating IronPDF into existing .NET systems, federal IT teams can use C# to create a PDF within secure network environments that meet strict government requirements for data protection and sovereignty.

These capabilities allow agencies to:

Automate document creation: Generate thousands of standardized reports and forms automatically from templates.





Ensure compliance: Produce files that meet archival standards such as PDF/A and PDF/UA, supporting accessibility and long-term preservation.





Maintain visual accuracy: Render complex layouts, charts, and data visualizations identically to browser output.





Reduce costs: Eliminate reliance on external PDF services or cloud subscriptions, retaining full infrastructure control.

"Government teams need tools that are easy to implement and fully under their control," said Jacob Mellor, Chief Technology Officer at Iron Software. "IronPDF gives them the flexibility to generate professional, compliant documents from inside their own systems — without relying on hosted services or risking data exposure. That balance of simplicity, compliance, and control is what makes IronPDF such a strong fit for government and enterprise environments."

A Trusted Engine for Digital Recordkeeping

IronPDF has become a preferred tool among agencies and large organizations that require reliability and auditability at scale. From compliance reports and financial statements to regulatory filings, personnel records, and training materials, IronPDF enables development teams to use C# to create PDFs directly inside their applications — with no external API calls or third-party dependencies.

Because IronPDF operates entirely on-premises or within private cloud environments, it supports even the most security-conscious organizations, including those with restricted internet access.

"Digital transformation isn't just about efficiency; it's about trust," said Cameron Rimington, CEO of Iron Software. "IronPDF helps organizations build that trust by producing documents that are accurate, accessible, and future-proof. Our focus has always been on giving developers powerful, transparent tools that work anywhere — from enterprise software stacks to government systems that can't risk data leaving their network."

Investing in Developer Innovation

The IronPDF Developer Writing Contest builds on Iron Software's broader effort to invest in developer education and open knowledge exchange. By encouraging participants to share tutorials, project examples, and workflow improvements showing how they use C# to create a PDF, the company aims to help engineers at every level learn practical techniques that simplify development.

The judging panel brings together respected figures from the .NET community, including Jeff Fritz, Microsoft Principal Program Manager and host of Fritz and Friends; Milan Jovanović, known as The Solution Architecture Expert; Cameron Rimington, CEO of Iron Software; and Jacob Mellor, Chief Technology Officer at Iron Software. Together, they bring deep technical expertise and industry perspective, recognizing content that demonstrates real-world value, originality, and technical excellence.

The contest is open globally to developers, technical writers, and engineers working in C#, .NET, and related frameworks. Submissions are judged for clarity, creativity, and practical relevance, with winners receiving cash prizes and the opportunity to be featured across Iron Software's developer channels.

Participants are encouraged to demonstrate common tasks like how they use C# to create a PDF for common enterprise needs such as:

Automating report generation and invoicing systems.





Converting HTML dashboards or web forms into downloadable PDFs.





Integrating document workflows into secure enterprise or government applications.





Building tools that streamline accessibility compliance and audit readiness.

About Iron Software

Founded in 2015, Iron Software builds developer tools that simplify complex data and document processing for enterprises and government organizations. Its flagship products — IronPDF, IronOCR, and IronXL — are used by teams at Tesla, NASA, 3M, Hertz and multiple government agencies to automate document creation, transformation, and compliance workflows.

Iron Software's tools are trusted by developers around the world to use C# to create a PDF, perform text recognition, and handle Excel automation tasks, all within secure, fully controlled environments.

For more information on how to use C# to create PDFs or to enter the IronPDF Developer Writing Contest, visit: https://ironsoftware.com/ironpdf-writing-contest/

