Iron Vine Achieves 15% Top Line Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, a leading Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity company, had a milestone year in 2020 with a continued 100% success winning incumbent contract recompetes and its first prime full-and-open contract win, resulting in 15% top line year-over-year growth in 2020.

Iron Vine's employee growth of 40% over the past 12 months follows key hires to its leadership team with Jeanmarie Smith as Director of Human Resources, James Brinkman as CFO and the promotion of Rachel Douglas to Director of Operations and Contracts.

"2020 was a banner year for Iron Vine. Our goal is to be a world class cybersecurity firm, and to do that we prioritize finding high character individuals with a myriad of backgrounds — that diversity in background truly does create better security teams. We look forward to continuing to hire the best talent and enhancing our operations to benefit our clients. We couldn't be prouder of our team as we look forward to the new year."

– Bill Geimer, Iron Vine Security President

This year, Iron Vine also upgraded its ISO 20000 certification from the 2011 to the 2018 standard and earned 27001:2013 certification, further highlighting their commitment to information security best practices.

"Our recent accomplishments are part of our holistic strategic plan from the last 18 months to mature the company. The results speak to the talent we have on our team and, as we move into 2021, we're focused on using our momentum to find new ways to deliver value to our clients."

– Ryan Brewer, Iron Vine Security EVP, Strategy and Business Development

Iron Vine Security also renewed their partnership with Old Glory DC — DC's first professional rugby team. As a Founding Partner, Iron Vine will continue to support the MLR team in the upcoming 2021 season, including sponsoring the new Old Glory Academy, a player pathway program for age groups 16–18. Additionally, Iron Vine is proud to support young men and women in at-risk communities through local rugby club sponsorships so that all can have access to the sport and the teamwork and character development lessons that rugby instills.

About Iron Vine Security

Founded in 2008, Iron Vine Security specializes in developing technical risk management solutions for public and private sector enterprises to help clients secure their systems, networks, and, most importantly, their sensitive data. Specifically, Iron Vine provides expertise for computer security programs using commercial off-the-shelf and custom software tools implemented through engineering, program management, systems integration, and software development best-practices. For more information, visit IronVine.com.

