Iron Vine Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification, Highlighting Information Security Expertise and Best Practices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, a leading Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity company, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification. ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard measuring the establishment, maintenance, and effectiveness of an information security management program. The standard certifies that an organization has documented methodologies and has applied a framework to business and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the organization's information and systems.

"The ISO 27001 Certification is a result of our team's commitment to excellence. We strive to put our customers first, and have implemented rigorous processes to ensure that is always the case. The ISO certification recognizes the effort of our entire team, especially all of our dedicated employees. We're very proud to share this achievement with both them and our customers."

-Bill Geimer (President, Iron Vine Security)

Iron Vine continues to focus on maturing the company's internal practices to constantly improve the quality of its services. Led by EVP of Strategy and Business Development, Ryan Brewer , the ISO 27001:2013 certification is one of many recent accomplishments for Iron Vine Security. In 2019 Iron Vine achieved ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification as well as CMMI SVC Level 3 Appraisal . These accomplishments help to advance the company's strategic business partnerships, grow new business, and expand services to existing clients.

About Iron Vine Security

Founded in 2008, Iron Vine Security specializes in developing technical risk management solutions for public and private sector enterprises to help clients secure their systems, networks, and, most importantly, their sensitive data. Specifically, Iron Vine provides expertise for computer security programs using commercial off-the-shelf and custom software tools implemented through engineering, program management, systems integration, and software development best-practices. For more information, visit www.ivsec.com.

