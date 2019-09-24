Iron Vine Security Adds New Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development to Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, a leading Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of Ryan Brewer as EVP, Strategy and Business Development. Previously a consultant for Iron Vine, Brewer brings more than two decades of experience building and growing cybersecurity firms, improving profitability, and leading large-scale enterprise security organizations.

Iron Vine's appointment of Brewer, as well as its recent ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification for its provision of quality services in the areas of Information Security Operations, Information Security Engineering and Program management services to the US Federal Government and commercial clients, are the latest milestones for the cybersecurity company, following the organization's recent rebrand and CMMI SVC Level 3 Appraisal.

Ryan will focus on forward-looking activities for Iron Vine, including market and competitive landscape assessments, leading business development efforts, and evaluating, developing, managing, and executing strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Iron Vine, Ryan founded two cybersecurity firms—GrayScout, LLC (acquired by Blue Canopy Group, LLC) and Macrae, LLC. In addition, Ryan served as the lead Partner driving cybersecurity business development for Blue Canopy Group, LLC (acquired by Jacobs in 2017), and earlier serving as the Federal Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Commenting on the Brewer appointment, Iron Vine President Bill Geimer said, "This past year, we've been grateful to work alongside Ryan as a consultant for Iron Vine and are excited for him to join our leadership team full-time. Ryan has a proven track record for growing cybersecurity firms and his years of experience and talent are pivotal to Iron Vine's continued momentum and growth."

Having led Iron Vine's recent ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification, Brewer will continue efforts securing other high quality and industry leading certifications and programs for Iron Vine.

About Iron Vine Security

Founded in 2008, Iron Vine Security specializes in developing technical risk management solutions for public and private sector enterprises to help clients secure their systems, networks, and, most importantly, their sensitive data. Specifically, Iron Vine provides expertise for computer security programs using commercial off-the-shelf and custom software tools implemented through engineering, program management, systems integration, and software development best-practices. For more information, visit www.ivsec.com .

SOURCE Iron Vine Security

Related Links

http://www.ivsec.com

