Iron Workers Union announces $300,000 Wage Theft Settlement for Millennium Reinforcing Workers

The Ironworkers Union has been assisting workers at Millennium Reinforcing, a California concrete reinforcing contractor, to improve working conditions at the company. During their struggle, workers stated they were subjected to a number of unjust conditions. Faced with wage violations, poor safety and working conditions, Millennium workers felt their only option was to fight for changes at the company.

Ironworker California & Vicinity District Council President and General Vice President Don Zampa said, "The Ironworkers Union has a long history of helping to improve conditions for all workers in our industry, regardless of race, creed, color, gender, national origin or Union affiliation. We have proudly stood beside the Millennium workers in their struggle for better treatment, pay, safety and working conditions from their employer. We are very satisfied with the outcome of the Settlement and happy our collective efforts have benefited workers for Millennium and their families. We will continue to provide assistance for MRI workers on issues they may bring to us in the future as well."

Contact: Donald A. Zampa, President

District Council of Iron Workers, California and Vicinity

510-724-9277

SOURCE Ironworkers California & Vicinity District Council