Iron Workers Union Supports Two Portillo's Facilities' Demand for Union Recognition

Workers demand the company cease its stalling and negotiate.

AURORA, Ill., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Already organizing, and inspired by the workers at the Addison location, the majority of workers at the food production warehouse in Aurora demanded Portillo's recognize their union. Following these actions, a petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking an election for representation by the Ironworkers Union.

The majority of workers at the Portillo's food production warehouse in Addison also presented the company with a petition reaffirming their support to form a union. The petition also demands Portillo's stop delaying negotiations and begin good faith negotiations designed to arrive at a contract immediately.

Background- On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production warehouse workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. The company filed baseless objections and appeals in attempts to block the workers' union. Despite the NLRB twice finding no merit in the company's objections, Portillo's continues to stall.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

