Ironbeam Launches Enhanced Chart Trading Feature for Its Futures Trading Platform

Ironbeam, Inc.

27 Jun, 2023

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironbeam, a leading pioneer in the futures trading industry, today announced the release of an innovative chart trading feature on both its desktop and mobile futures trading platform. This new feature delivers superior performance, improved usability, and increased trading efficiency for its users worldwide, whether they are trading at home or on the go. "By integrating chart trading capabilities directly into our platform, we've substantially improved the trading experience for our clients," said Omid Farr, CTO of Ironbeam. "This new feature allows traders to place and adjust trades directly from our platform's charts, offering a streamlined, intuitive, and efficient trading process." The enhanced chart trading feature is a testament to Ironbeam's commitment to provide the best trading tools and services in the futures trading industry. It builds upon the platform's existing functionalities, providing the users with dynamic, real-time trading options. With this new feature, traders can now:

  1. Execute trades directly from charts: Traders can now place trades, adjust stop orders, and set limits directly from the chart from any device. This provides them with a clear, real-time view of the market, enabling more informed decision-making.
  2. Deploy order strategies from charts: The advanced chart trading feature allows users to create, save, and deploy their custom order strategies directly from the charts. This includes bracket orders, trailing stops, and more.
  3. Trade from Anywhere on Any Device: The chart trading feature is not only advanced but also incredibly accessible. It's compatible across all versions of our platform, whether you're using a desktop PC, Mac, mobile device, or web-based platform. This universal accessibility means you can conduct chart trading on-the-go or at your desk, leveraging our comprehensive technical analysis tools and 300+ built-in indicators. Plus, with the ability to create your own indicators, you can customize how you view market data, whether you're on the move or stationed at your trading desk.

"Our priority has always been to listen to our users and understand their needs. The enhanced chart trading feature is a direct result of that focus," Mike Murphy, Director of Trading added. Ironbeam's futures trading platform, renowned for its robustness, reliability, and user-friendly interface, is trusted by traders worldwide. With the new chart trading feature, Ironbeam continues to uphold its reputation for leading the pack in futures trading innovations.

For more information about Ironbeam and its enhanced chart trading feature, visit www.ironbeam.com.

About Ironbeam

Ironbeam is a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) providing online futures trading software and services. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, advanced technology, and industry-leading innovations, Ironbeam aims to provide its clients with a superior trading experience. For more information, visit www.ironbeam.com.

Press Contact
Brent Murphy
[email protected]

SOURCE Ironbeam, Inc.

