Ironbeam Launches Innovative WebSocket Streaming Feature in its REST API for Enhanced Futures Trading

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironbeam, a clearing member of the CME Group, is proud to announce the latest enhancement to the Ironbeam API – a new streaming functionality via WebSockets. This feature is designed to provide Ironbeam's clients with real-time streaming data, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of futures trading.

As an industry leader in futures brokerage and technology, Ironbeam consistently seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology that supports the evolving needs of its traders. The Ironbeam API allows users to receive live data seamlessly via an easy-to-use REST interface without the need to repeatedly poll the server for updates. This means faster and more reliable access to the markets, enabling traders to make quicker, more informed decisions.

"The introduction of WebSocket streaming in the Ironbeam API represents our commitment to providing the most advanced and efficient trading tools in the market," said Omid Farr, CEO of Ironbeam. "This technology not only enhances the user experience by providing instant access to data but also aligns with our goal of facilitating a more dynamic trading environment."

Key benefits of the WebSocket streaming quote feature include:

Real-Time Data : Immediate updates on price quotes, market depth, and other trading data.

: Immediate updates on price quotes, market depth, and other trading data. Reduced Latency : Faster data delivery helps in minimizing the gap between real-time market conditions and trader reactions.

: Faster data delivery helps in minimizing the gap between real-time market conditions and trader reactions. Efficiency : Less bandwidth usage compared to traditional polling methods, ensuring smoother and more cost-effective operations.

: Less bandwidth usage compared to traditional polling methods, ensuring smoother and more cost-effective operations. User-Friendly: Easy integration into existing trading platforms with minimal adjustments required.

The Ironbeam API with WebSocket functionality is now available and is expected to set a new standard for responsiveness and performance in the futures trading industry. Current and prospective clients can access detailed documentation and developer support by visiting https://www.ironbeam.com or contacting [email protected].

For more information on how to leverage the Ironbeam API for your trading strategy, please visit https://www.ironbeam.com/api

About Ironbeam

Ironbeam is a Futures Commission Merchant offering cutting-edge trading technology and brokerage services to traders worldwide. Known for its robust trading platforms and comprehensive support, Ironbeam continues to lead the way in developing advanced solutions that enhance the trading experience.

Contact Information:

Mike Murphy

Director of Business Development

[email protected]

312-765-7228

www.ironbeam.com

SOURCE Ironbeam, Inc.