Ironclad Announces List of Visionary Speakers for Inaugural Apex Summit

The event will offer panel discussions, success stories and keynote sessions led by legal executives at the most innovative brands in the world, sharing valuable insights about growing agile legal teams. Apex will feature the most diverse roster of speakers seen at a legal conference. Sessions include:

Keynote with Alex Honnold , mountain climber, renowned risk-taker and subject of the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo.

, mountain climber, renowned risk-taker and subject of the Academy Award-winning documentary The Changemakers Diversifying Legal with Kristin Sverchek , General Counsel at Lyft , Jon Hicks , Senior Counsel at Netflix , and Phuong Phillips , Head of Legal at Zynga.

, , and The Power Couples of Legal: How to Do More Together with Eric Lentell , VP of Legal at Fitbit , and Emelita Hernandez-Bravo , Head of Legal Ops at Fitbit.

, and Measuring Impact: The Data-enabled Legal Team with Akshay Verma , Head of Legal Ops at Facebook, and Stephanie Lamoureaux , Head of Legal Ops at Square; moderated by Chris Young , General Counsel at Ironclad.

"As the future of work continues to evolve, Legal is embracing needed change and transformation," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. "We're bringing together the biggest game-changers in our industry for our own, different-by-design conference to celebrate and elevate the business-critical role of Legal in the modern enterprise. This is an exciting time for Ironclad and the legal community as a whole. We hope you will join us."

Apex Summit is a continuation of Ironclad's commitment to empowering Legal through connection and community. With a keen eye towards diversity and content curated by forward-thinking legal executives driving today's most innovative brands, Apex Summit is setting a new standard for legal conferences and the industry.

Apex Summit is an application-only event. To apply to attend Apex, please visit apexsummit.com .

Ironclad is the leading digital contracting platform for legal teams. By streamlining contract workflows, from creation and approvals to compliance and insights, Ironclad frees legal to be the strategic advisors they're meant to be. Ironclad is used by modern General Counsels and their teams at companies like Dropbox, AppDynamics and Fitbit to unlock the power of their contracts data. Ironclad was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The company is backed by investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator and Emergence Capital.

