Ironclad Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management

In its second year recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for CLM, the company was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern businesses, announced today it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management report by Gartner, Inc. This marks the company's second consecutive year of recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for CLM.

Click here to read the full 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management.

Ironclad is designed for use across the entire contract lifecycle, providing AI-powered products to strengthen contract language. With over one billion business contracts processed on its platform, customers like L'Oréal, OpenAI, and Cisco use Ironclad to turn their business contracts into critical carriers of data, speed up their contracting, and drive business impact.

"Our ultimate goal is to provide a platform that enables our customers to drive real business impact—they are at the heart of everything we do here at Ironclad," said Jeremy Smith, President of Ironclad. "To us, being named a Leader for the second year in a row is incredibly meaningful in our mission to power the world's contracts. And we look forward to continuing doing just that."

2024 has marked a strong year of growth for Ironclad, with the enterprise being its fastest-growing customer segment. Lauded for its innovative workplace environment by organizations like Fast Company and Fortune , the company also announced in 2024 new product leadership with Michel Feaster as Chief Product Officer and welcomed Troy Wright as Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships and Alliances.

To learn more about Ironclad, please visit ironcladapp.com .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Kaitlynn Sommers, Lynne Phelan, Kerrie McDonald, 14 October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, OpenAI, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. The company is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Franklin Templeton, Y Combinator, and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media contact: Paul Chalker, [email protected]

SOURCE Ironclad Inc.