Ironclad Taps Former Qualtrics Executive as Chief Product Officer, Launches Strategic Alliance with KPMG Law

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern businesses, today announced the addition of Michel Feaster, former Chief Product Officer for Research at Qualtrics, as its Chief Product Officer.

Feaster joins as a seasoned product strategist and enterprise software executive with nearly two decades of experience. As the former co-founder and CEO of Usermind, she created the customer journey orchestration category and established Usermind as the clear leader. Usermind was acquired by Qualtrics in 2021, where Michel served as the Chief Product Officer for Research.

Michel joins at a time when the company has seen rapid growth in enterprise users, due in large part to adding a Chief Revenue Officer, Jeremy Smith, to its leadership team last year. Smith, who most recently served as CRO at LaunchDarkly, and previously held leadership positions at companies like Flexport, ServiceNow, and Dell, has been critical to the company's momentum over the past year—resulting in enterprise being the fastest-growing segment of users year over year. Feaster joins a bench of enterprise-minded C-suites with executive experience at companies like Twilio, Google, Salesforce, Zendesk, eBay, and Hootsuite.

"We've been laser-focused on building the most usable, impactful enterprise software on the market," said Jason Boehmig, CEO and co-founder of Ironclad. "Enterprises are completing contracts up to 20 times faster when they use Ironclad. The deep product and go-to-market expertise brought by Michel and Jeremy will help us take that efficiency to new heights."

"Ironclad is the rare enterprise-grade product that is both powerful yet easy-to-use," said Feaster. "They're also bringing AI to the industry in a way that is going to fundamentally change how companies interact not just with their contracts, but with the data and processes that support them. I couldn't be more excited to join Jason, Cai, and the rest of the team and be a part of this journey."

Ironclad brings speed and efficiency to enterprise contracting

Ironclad helps enterprise companies like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zoom increase the speed and velocity with which they create, execute, and manage contracts. After 6 months of use, enterprise companies using Ironclad see a dramatic spike in productivity—averaging a 215% increase in workflows launched, completing those contracts 45% faster, and reducing the back and forth during contract negotiations by 25%.

Ironclad offers a comprehensive, standalone solution to speed up and streamline the entire contract lifecycle—from contract digitization and drafting to negotiation, analytics and visualization, signature , and, ultimately, management. Ironclad uses AI at every step of the contract lifecycle to generate and harness data, ingest and tag high-volume contract data, analyze and visualize that data, and connect it to the rest of the enterprise's technology stack.

"Contracting is at the core of every business and underpins every relationship across the enterprise—from sales to procurement to HR and beyond," said Smith. "The market for such a complex and ubiquitous challenge is massive and is one that Ironclad is poised to win. Ironclad's diverse set of customers—from enterprise giants like Salesforce and Cisco to consumer household names like L'Oréal, demonstrates the level at which this company is operating."

Ironclad expands partnerships with strategic KPMG Law Alliance

Earlier this month, Ironclad also announced a strategic alliance with KPMG Law, a global legal services provider, to help organizations across EMA regions transform their contract lifecycle management processes. KPMG Law's Legal Operations Transformation Services (LOTS) team and contracting consulting divisions will assist joint clients in accelerating time to value, maximizing Ironclad's generative AI offerings, and surfacing business insights from contract data.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Ironclad to bring its market-leading, AI-powered contracting technology to our clients in the UK and EMA regions," said Nicola Brooks, Partner at KPMG Law and Head of Legal Transformation, who leads KPMG's Legal consulting and technology team. "Contracts are core to every business worldwide, and our clients, who range from mid-market to large-scale enterprises, can reap the benefits of faster contracting cycles, unified contracting data and analytics, scaled compliance, and more."

Ironclad is also a Salesforce AppExchange ISV partner, offering a robust integration that allows users to effortlessly manage contracts within Salesforce and get a holistic view of contract data alongside customer relationship data. Within its Salesforce integration, Ironclad is the only CLM to offer Multi-Org Capabilities , allowing enterprises to easily connect all their Salesforce orgs under one unified Ironclad instance. The company also announced Two-Way Sync, a bi-directional synchronization that allows users to view real-time negotiation and contract data directly within Salesforce.

