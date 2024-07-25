IronCore Labs Named to "Awesome Security Solutions for AI Systems" List

The list curates the companies that are innovating and leading in the emerging area of security for AI systems including Gen AI, LLMs, and RAG systems. IronCore Labs was recognized in the Encryption and Data Protection category.

BOULDER, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs is proud to announce its inclusion in the "Awesome Security Solutions for AI Systems" list. Recognized as one of only two vendors providing cutting-edge data protection for AI systems, IronCore Labs is the only company that can secure AI shadow data stored in vector-capable databases.

Infographic showing the top companies making security for AI systems from the Awesome list with IronCore Labs highlighted and other companies dimmed.

This recognition underscores IronCore Labs' commitment to innovation and excellence in data security. As the AI industry continues to evolve, the need for robust data protection solutions has never been greater. AI systems introduce new risks into software applications and IronCore Labs helps companies alleviate these risks.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in AI data protection," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. "Our inclusion in this list reflects our innovation and hard work building powerful security that make applications resilient in the face of breaches and keep companies from showing up in the news. As the only vendor capable of protecting AI embedding vectors, we are setting a new standard for data security in the AI industry."

IronCore Labs' advanced security solutions are designed to protect data throughout its lifecycle, including in-use. By leveraging application-layer encryption and encrypted search, IronCore Labs ensures that AI data remains confidential but fully accessible by authorized users and applications.

This recognition of IronCore Labs' Cloaked AI by the "Awesome Security Solutions for AI Systems" list is a testament to IronCore Labs' ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of data protection and secure the future of AI. The company looks forward to continuing its mission to safeguard sensitive information and empower organizations to innovate with confidence.

To discover more about Cloaked AI and how application-layer encryption protects cloud data even when a network is breached or credentials are stolen, visit the Cloaked AI overview page.

About IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs is a leading provider of application-layer encryption for cloud software. Using IronCore's leading data protection platform, companies can add advanced capabilities like BYOK and keep all of their data secure, performant, and usable. The IronCore Labs platform includes the industry's first encryption for AI data that protects all vector capable databases so companies can meet stringent compliance, regulatory, and other security requirements.

IronCore PR

PR Liason

IronCore Labs

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE IronCore Labs